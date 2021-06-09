DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cited by the New York Times as "The Internet's Highest Honor," with 13,500 international entries across 70 countries, the Bristol Group's http://www.VistaBrooklyn.com by Spherexx.com® has been awarded one of three Honorees in the Real Estate category, the only US website in the selection. Other Honorees include Bellway Homes UK by Ryze Agency and Alcon Tower, Moscow, Russia by Whitemark.
Spherexx received a 2013 Real Estate Website Honoree for Parallel 41 Apartments, one of 11 winners, and a Best Visual Design – Function Honoree in 2018 for http://www.CityClubApartments.com as one of the top 10 along with Masterpiece on PBS, Shoppable 360 by Target, Bumble and Bumble LookBook, BareMinerals: Beauty Made Easy, UNFPA DATA and United Nations Population Fund.
Vista Brooklyn Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida is currently under construction, opening its doors to the public the last week of April 2021. Nevertheless, website guests could virtually tour the luxury community and lease long before. Spherexx.com® created 3D renderings with digital staging to replicate the common area amenities and individual units. Website guests can explore floor-to-floor and room-to-room, taking in drone photography vistas from virtual windows. Scaled to size 3D floor plans offer furniture arrangement options. The interactive building map filters units by type, price, availability, and amenity selections, including cabinetry, garage, views, size, and available occupancy dates. A virtual video of all the common amenity areas introduces the rooftop pool, beer garden, game room, dog park, latte lounge, high-tech gym, and interior unit design.
A Case Study through the first quarter 2021 reports exponential website traffic growth and 205 qualified leads managed through Spherexx ILoveLeasing CRM+'s first responder services. ILoveLeasing account managers respond to prospects during construction before the Vista Brooklyn's onsite team is in place. ILoveLeasing identifies advertising source performance, demand, priority, and collects contact information and leasing preferences. The Vista Brooklyn onsite team will have text and email drip and broadcast capability through the CRM software and telephone tracking and recording. Spherexx also offers a complete online leasing document management system.
"I was onsite with the operations team, and they were talking about how wonderful the website is and that by the time a prospect gets to them they have selected their "favorite" floor plan, know the pricing etc., and they said, 'All we are doing is closing,'" reported Lisa Gunderson, Vice President of Asset Management, Bristol Development Group.
About Spherexx.com® Advertising Agency | Software Development | Business Intelligence
Established 2000, Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software development and business intelligence provider that offers a wide selection of professional services including web design and development, touchscreen kiosks, Internet lead generation tools, online advertising, consulting, advanced mobile technology, apartment lease-up marketing consulting, kiosk, and search engine performance. The company also provides branding services, video/multimedia production, print media, and copywriting, as well as website and email hosting, database solutions, pay per click, e-commerce solutions, and custom programming.
The company has developed CRM (customer relationship management) products, marketing and lead generation tools that allow clients to better manage and convert leads to leases and sales and increase property values. These applications are branded under ILoveLeasing.com® Spherexx CRM +, Spherexx Market Insights, Spherexx Optimize Revenue Management, LeasingBook tablet application, Learning Management System, Document Management System, and advanced integrations with popular property management software providers and other services.
About Bristol Development Group
Established in 1999, Bristol Development Group is a private residential real estate company that specializes in building, marketing, and managing urban and suburban multi-family communities across the Sunbelt. Based in Nashville, Tennessee we bring to the table an in-depth understanding of the markets we serve. We build by providing high-quality, amenity-rich living at attainable prices. Our focus and commitment remain clear: exceeding the expectations of our residents, creating value for the community, while delivering exceptional results for investors and partners alike.
