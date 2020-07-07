SPIES OF THE DEEP: W. Craig Reed strikes at the heart of darkness in one of the most closely guarded secrets in naval history and how Putin's shock doctrine triggered the tragedy into a New Cold War

"Spies of the Deep exposes Vladimir Putin's frightening plan to dominate world resources and how the Kursk tragedy propelled him to power. This non-fiction book reads like a Tom Clancy thriller that you can't put down." -- Malcom Boyes, former producer of Entertainment Tonight If you can handle the truth, read this book. Includes a deep dive into the hidden history of the August 2000 Kursk submarine loss, the real coronavirus source, the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and escalating tensions that could trigger WWIII.