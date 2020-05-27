TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has won four Canadian Screen Awards, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, for its global hit preschool series PAW Patrol™.
Following the adventures of 10 year-old Ryder and his lovable rescue pups in Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol, won Canadian Screen Awards for the Best Pre-School Program or Series, Best Sound - Animation and Best Original Music - Animation categories for the second year in a row. PAW Patrol also received the award for Best Direction in the animation category.
"To be recognized by the Academy for the exceptional talent, passion and hard work that has gone into the creation of PAW Patrol is an honour," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President. "Our amazing in-house team, in conjunction with our animation partner Guru Studios, is committed to continuing to produce high quality content, developing endearing characters and telling compelling stories that capture the hearts and minds of kids globally."
