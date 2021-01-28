GENEVA, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy and Shoot The Breeze Disc Golf Club have agreed to partner to develop an 18-hole disc golf course on the professional training and competition complex's sports academy campus in Geneva, Ohio.
SPIRE is a sports academy and boarding school with one of the largest indoor, multi-sport, training and competition complexes in the world. With more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof and acres of outdoor facilities, SPIRE has the unique capacity to simultaneously host clubs, leagues, tournaments and championships.
Shoot The Breeze Disc Golf Club is dedicated to the growth of the professionally sanctioned sport of disc golf. The club currently has a course in Ashtabula Township with a partnership with Lake Shore Park. The Club runs an annual professionally sanctioned tournament on the first weekend in June, two additional charitable tournaments, and weekly leagues.
Disc golf is an easy-to-learn, healthy activity that is accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. Instead of clubs and balls, players use specially-designed flying discs to aim and throw at elevated metal baskets, which take the place of holes on a traditional golf course. The object is to complete the course in the fewest number of throws.
There are over 8,000 courses around the world. Each year, millions of people play disc golf both recreationally and competitively. Visit the Professional Disc Golf Association's website (http://www.pdga.com) to learn more about the increasingly popular sport of disc golf.
Layout of the course is underway and is expected to be complete in the spring, and a schedule of events and tournaments will be developed and published by the summer of 2021. The course will be open to the public free of charge.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/256907395000774/
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) (http://www.spireinstitute.org) is one of the largest indoor, professional training and competition complexes in the world. With more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof and a campus of 175 acres, SPIRE has the unique capacity to simultaneously host a world-renowned sports academy, clubs, leagues, tournaments and championship events, no matter the weather or the season.
SPIRE Academy and its expert coaches, teachers and performance trainers offer residential camp and academy training programs in basketball, track and field, swimming and now in esports and drone/robotic/AI/emerging tech as well. The comprehensive mix of professional level training integrates athletics and academics, skills training and performance training and personal and career development in ways that has never been done before. High school and post grad athletes on one campus, pursuing specialty passions ranging from basketball to e-gaming, swimming to drone racing, pole vaulting or sprinting to future opportunities like culinary or cultural arts...is a career development experience that you just won't find anywhere else in the world today.
SPIRE Institute, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, is the epitome of a 'real world lab' for professional, technical and health and wellness research. Like never before, student trainees and elite athletes will have the chance to train, study and be studied side-by-side with weekend warriors, wounded Veterans, Paralympians, Olympians and Special Olympians, as well as juniors, collegians and adults of all ages and ability levels. SPIRE is truly a melting pot of all things relative to long-term training and education development, and all of this delivered within a fun, healthy and inspiring environment.
The "SPIRE Way'' focuses on the development of the whole self – building strong minds, strong bodies and strong character.
