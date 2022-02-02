WILTON, Conn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDIA: LINK TO PHOTOS
Holiday Hill Enterprises, the company behind Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm, has announced its plans to debut new holiday-themed content on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW throughout 2022. Starting this month, fans can celebrate the season of friendship and love with Spookley, Lyla the Love Bug and their Holiday Hill Farm friends in:
- The Spookley Valentine Show, a ~13-minute live-action puppet show following Spookley and his friends as they prepare to exchange Valentine's cards and Lyla is worried that her tiny creations won't measure up to everyone else's.
- Be Someone's Rainbow, a 2-minute animated music video featuring Spookley and Lyla singing about how we can all be the ray of sunlight to brighten someone's day.
Be Someone's Rainbow will begin airing on Disney Junior on February 4 and will be available in DisneyNOW and on Disney Junior YouTube on February 7. The Spookley Valentine Show will be available February 4 in DisneyNOW and on the Official Spookley YouTube channel.
Upcoming holiday celebrations include:
- The Spookley Easter Show and animated music video, What A Colorful Day, will feature Spookley and JellyBean the tie-dye Easter Chick
- The Spookley Summer Show and animated music video, It's Summertime, will feature Spookley and Beacon the Bright Little Firefly
- The Spookley Halloween Show and animated music video Halloween's For Everyone!, premiered on YouTube in October 2021 and will launch on DisneyNOW on February 7th.
For more information about Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm, please visit the official Spookley website (spookley.com) and follow Spookley on Facebook (@spookley) and Instagram (@spookleythesquarepumpkin).
Media Contact
Andy Coscarelli, Tellem Grody PR, +1 (310) 383-2638, andy@tellemgrodypr.com
Aaron Burakoff, Holiday Hill Enterprises, LLC, aburakoff@characterarts.com
SOURCE Spookley the Square Pumpkin