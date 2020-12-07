LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and more to be honored at the all-new Sports Illustrated Awards. Hosted by Lindsey Vonn, Richard Jefferson, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and Cari Champion, "The SI Awards" Will Feature Brand New Award Categories, Celebrity and Athlete Appearances, and Musical Performances from Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki, and Gucci Mane. Simulcast Exclusively on the Global LiveXLive Platforms.