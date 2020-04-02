SportsEdTV Closes $3 Million in Series A Funding

MIAMI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEdTV closed its $3 million Series A funding round today. The round was led by a global sports-related venture capital fund and included private investors and professional athletes. The funding will allow Miami-based SportsEdTV to move forward with its growth plans, which include key new hires, new content creation and increased marketing activities.
"This is an important milestone for SportsEdTV," said Co-Founder & Chairman, Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, "The fact that we could close this round in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic speaks to the strength of our business proposition and team and also to the belief that our partners have in the company's future. Some of our early seed round investors participated in the Series A round, which is also a great vote of confidence for our team - they like what we've been doing and want us to do more. We plan to make key staffing additions in the coming months, and to begin pushing our brand out to the online world more aggressively. We are on track to become the world's leading brand in online sports education media."
"SportsEdTV has found a wide-open space for growth in the online sports instruction media marketplace," said a representative of the venture capital fund who led the round. "Their team has executed flawlessly over the past two years and they have hit all of their traffic growth projections. We are thrilled to be partners and to help give them the fuel they need to catapult this business forward."
"When I invest in early stage companies, the quality and capability of the team is my number one prerequisite," said Series A investor Rick Foker. He added, " the team at SportsEdTV is experienced, hungry, smart, flexible and ready to build the leading brand in this vast and growing market. They have assembled a team that represents all the skills necessary to succeed, and have already shown they can gain significant market traction while prudently allocating resources. This is an A team."
The lead venture capital fund was joined in the Series A round by a Miami-based private investment partnership, West Coast strategic investor, Rick Foker, and some world-renowned athletes, including an English Premier League soccer star.
About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission. We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their own champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others it's becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection. We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world-champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.