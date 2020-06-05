NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid today announced the June 8 launch of its overnight weekday program lineup distributed nationwide across the SB Nation Radio Network.
The SportsGrid original programming will feature well-known radio personalities Scott Ferrall, Gabe Morency and Scott Wetzel.
Scott Ferrall will host "Ferrall on the Bench", airing every Tuesday - Friday 1-3 a.m. ET, followed by Morency's "SportsRage Late Night" on Monday-Friday, 3-5 a.m. ET. Scott Wetzel will debut his new program called "Bagels and Bad Beats" airing weekdays, 5-7 a.m. ET.
"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with SportsGrid," said Craig Larson, SB Nation Radio Program Director and COO of Gow Media. "It's truly an honor to help relaunch the legendary "Ferrall on the Bench" show. We are also further solidifying the best lineup in the business with Gabe Morency and the return of Scott Wetzel to network radio."
The SB Nation overnight schedule will provide SportsGrid insider commentary with expert sports analysis and interviews with major sports celebrities.
Scott Ferrall said, "I'm looking forward to this dynamic new opportunity with SB Nation to reconnect with my loyal listeners all over the country. It's perfect timing with the planned return of live major sports."
About SportsGrid Radio
SportsGrid Radio is a syndicated audio network producing exclusive original programming with extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of major sports leagues and events. SportsGrid statistics and data is sourced from Sportradar, providing listeners with insightful player and team news, data, odds, statistics and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination serving the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed talent, programming, data and analysis.
About SB Nation Radio and Gow Media
Based in Houston, Gow Media, LLC distributes audio content under the SB Nation Radio brand, reaching an estimated six million people each week on a network of over 500 terrestrial radio stations, Sirius Satellite Radio, mobile and digital partners. Gow Media, L.L.C. also owns two sports talk radio stations in Houston. Gow Media, L.L.C. is backed by a private investment group with significant experience in media ownership. The investor group includes Steve Webster, co-manager and co-CEO of Avista Capital, Patrick Dugan, vice president and general counsel of Nortex Corporation and David Gow, chairman and CEO of Gow Media,L.L.C.