Digital Summit Phoenix 2022 will be held on Tues., March 15, 2022 - Wed., March 16, 2022 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. The two-day, in-person conference will feature a line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from Spotify, Adobe, Footlocker, HarperCollins Publishing, Harlem Globetrotters and TikTok — in addition to local and regional companies and marketing agencies — who will present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Each of the 30+ 30-minute speaking sessions are formatted to be instructional "how to" talks that provide attendees with unparalleled digital marketing expertise to help catalyze their companies' growth and refine their understanding of digital marketing strategy.
Top Speaker Sessions at Digital Summit Phoenix include:
- "The Power of Sound and Silence: How to Create Audio Worth Listening To," presented by Jenny Hoffman, Spotify (Keynote speaker)
- "Mixing Art and Science – How to Build a Data Driven Social Content Strategy," presented by Alyssa Rolfe, IBM
- "SEO Tips for Pinterest and YouTube to Increase Site Traffic," presented by Jerri Helms, HarperCollins Publishing
- "The Holy Grail: Building Brand Loyalty and Consideration," Brandon Raper, Foot Locker
- "Improve Your User Experience with These Email Preference Center Do's and Don'ts," presented by Angie Weyman, Arizona Cardinals
- "Mental Health in the Social World: How to Survive, Thrive, and Enjoy Your OOO Time," presented by Maria DeCabooter, Northern Arizona University
- "Lessons Learned from The Harlem Globetrotters Rebrand," presented by Sunni Hickman, Harlem Globetrotters
- "How to Develop Sales and Marketing Alignment for Long-Term Business Success," presented by Julz James, Adobe
Tues., March 15, 2022 - Weds., March 16, 2022
Phoenix Convention Center
North Ballroom | North Building – 100 Level
100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ, 85004 | (602) 262-6225
About Digital Summit Series
Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Founded in 2008, the series is held in more than 20 U.S. cities each year and features speakers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands who present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series convenes 1,200+ sessions, workshops and seminars annually, attracting more than 15,000 marketing professionals each year who seek to further their knowledge and skill set in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. To bring all key digital marketing industry players together in one place, Digital Summit also teams up with an extensive network of standout sponsors that offer innovative products and that solve business problems of all kinds. Digital Summit attendees come from a diverse list of industries, including business services, engineering, accounting, research, management, & related services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, finance, insurance & real estate and more. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter @DigitalSummits.
