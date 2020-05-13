NEW YORK and MIAMI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Pluto TV, the leading free ad-supported streaming service in the US. As part of the collaboration, SpotX will be a programmatic partner working with Pluto TV to power the video monetization of its content across several countries in Latin America including: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Brazil by year end.
Pluto TV Latin America offers a diverse slate of programming tailored to the region with hit television series and award-winning movies across a variety of genres. The ad-supported streaming platform debuted last month with over 60 major media and content providers for Spanish speaking audiences. The service features a variety of channels, including action, comedy, drama, horror, games, sports, music, kids & family, cooking, travel, mysteries, wildlife and reality. It will also continue to add premium content channels and plans to offer more than 70 channels by the end of the year. Pluto TV Latin America complements premium and linear TV offerings and is available via Pluto.tv, on Apple TV, Android TV and iOS and Android apps.
The partnership with SpotX opens up new opportunities for media buyers to place their ad campaigns around Spanish language OTT content and reach a whole new audience of OTT viewers. SpotX's Demand Facilitation services will bring a diverse group of buyers to Pluto TV including auto, retail, CPG, and entertainment, creating more variety on Pluto TV, avoiding a stagnant viewing experience, and enabling more advertisers to reach untapped Spanish speaking OTT audiences.
"As a company that's focused on creating the very best television experience, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America because they have unmatched expertise in driving programmatic demand for OTT and can help us efficiently maximize our platform's advertising capabilities," said Felipe Cortelezzi, Director AVOD Monetization at Pluto TV Latin America.
SpotX has been doing business in Latin America for the past two years as their OTT footprint has grown globally.
"Pluto TV offers an exceptional viewer experience to audiences and consumer demand for their content is high," said Ryan Kenney, VP, Platform at SpotX. "We're excited to partner with Pluto TV again as they expand into Latin America by connecting advertisers with their premium, brand-safe inventory tailored for highly engaged, native language speaking audiences."
About SpotX
SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, GDPR/CCPA-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 42 million households. In early 2019, SpotX acquired Yospace which powers server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for all live and video on demand content streamed to connected devices. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 12 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.
About Pluto TV
Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, with over 22 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.
