INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a Health Intelligence software company, today announced the release of Answers, a powerful new search solution that instantly answers key business questions related to healthcare benefits, underlying cost drivers, and metrics for informing actionable strategies.
Answers helps benefits leaders and consultants save time, identify information quickly, and ensure accurate data is driving decisions around cost-drivers. It provides comparisons for spend options, and leads to more accurate strategic decisions.
"We don't want HR, benefits teams, or brokers wasting time wading through data to get the answers they need," said Jeremy Leventhal, Chief Product Officer at Springbuk. "Answers provides relevant facts instantly to important and sometimes complex business questions. All in a very familiar, yet powerful, search experience."
Answers helps organizations and consultants find the facts needed to personalize their strategies without wasting time or needing a team of data scientists. Answers brings the facts with benchmark comparisons into an easily understood dashboard that would typically take a team of analysts countless hours to produce.
During a beta program, Answers surfaced more than 1,000 answers to many business questions such as "What is the average amount paid for arthroscopic knee surgeries by year?"
Springbuk customers are already raving about the benefits of the new tool.
"As a claims data geek, Answers is certainly the answer to making my processes more efficient," said Courtney Schwagler, Cost Containment Strategist at Advanced Benefits. "As Answers continues to become more powerful and helps me find the facts I need, it will easily reduce my time spent on data collection by 50%."
About Springbuk
Springbuk is a leading-edge Health Intelligence platform that helps employers and consultants manage their investments in population health. Our innovative solution offers deep insights, empowers smarter decision-making, and provides strategic direction to help maximize return on investments. Health Intelligence empowers employers and consultants to deliver plans and programs that fit. Learn more at www.springbuk.com/answers.