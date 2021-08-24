AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spyderbat Inc., a trailblazer in Attack Tracing and Intercept (ATI), announces Defend The Flag Challenges. Spyderbat aims to improve the skills of blue teams and defenders with quick, fun exercises that expose real threat actor techniques across one or more stages. Spyderbat's free Defend the Flag Challenges are available now, allowing users to quickly get started with nothing to install or setup. Spyderbat encourages participants to join their 'Spyderbat 100', the first one hundred participants who achieve a perfect score on their first ten challenges.
In a separate release Spyderbat announced the availability of their full suite of products to enable security analysts to crush alert triage and investigation. Spyderbat Announces Full Suite of Attack Tracing and Intercept Products
"While there are many capture-the-flag events for red teamers," stated Brian Smith, CTO and co-founder of Spyderbat, "we wanted to create a challenge that captures real attacks and creates a fun experience for blue teamers. We want to partner with our users as we add more capabilities and robustness. The best way to do that is to offer blue teamers something of value."
"These are really fun challenges and the tool is quite powerful," said a Senior Information Security Analyst. With each Challenge mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques, users learn how to quickly identify actual attack steps to bolster their defender skills. For example, the Defend the Flag Challenge "Gotham - Privilege Access" created from a popular image on vulnhub.com, exposes techniques for credential access, privilege access, and defense evasion. Challenges put participants in the role of the security analyst, working against time to identify the threat actor's next move and intercept the attack.
Ready, Set, Trace
As participants quickly master the Defend The Flag Challenges, they also have full access to Spyderbat's free Attack Tracing & Intercept Community Edition. Spyderbat's Community Edition lets users take ATI to defend their own systems by immediately creating their own attack traces.
