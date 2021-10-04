MANASQUAN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Srijan, one of the premier Digital Experience companies globally announced today that it has been elevated to the level of 'Enterprise Supporting Partner' by the Drupal Association and recognized as a top-tier contributor to the open source community with 'Diamond' certification.
"Srijan, a long time supporter of the Drupal Association, is now an Enterprise Supporting Partner. For that, we say congratulations and thank you!" said Ashlee Noland, Chief Development Officer at the Drupal Association. "Because of companies like you, the Drupal project and community continue to be fueled with so much passion, commitment, and innovative spirit."
In response to the announcement, Rahul Dewan, Founder, Srijan said, "While Srijan had been a recognized contributor from 2017, as it is now, the motivation to 'dedicate developers' for contributions, beyond business pressure, stayed with me and pushed us to work towards giving back to the community. Now, becoming an 'Enterprise Supporting Partner' is to reaffirm our commitment to give back to the platform (Drupal) that has helped us build a global IT services business."
Contributions, both code, and non-code, to the Drupal Community have always been a vital element of Srijan's culture. Surabhi Gotke, Community Manager at Srijan, stated that 290 Srijan engineers are active on drupal.org, with 1000+ commits made in the last year. Srijan is also a regular contributor to DrupalCon events, as well as local DrupalCamps, through sponsorships, speakers, and volunteer participation.
Ashish Goyal, Srijan CEO, further added, "Drupal is being increasingly adopted by large enterprises around the world. Thanks to Drupal's thriving global tech community and Dries' able leadership, Drupal remains at the cutting edge of emerging market trends. We believe Drupal remains firmly at the center of Digital Transformation journeys for enterprises globally."
As a newly established Diamond Certified Drupal partner, Srijan looks forward to leveraging the new opportunities that DA offers, in terms of thought leadership, industry visibility, community initiatives, and much more.
About Srijan
Srijan is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital experiences to better engagements for Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits all over the world. We have championed open-source technologies over the last two decades, bringing advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across FMCG, Aviation, Telecom, Media, and others.
We lead in Drupal with 300+ Drupal engineers and 75+ Acquia certified Drupal developers and are amongst the 4th globally. With preferred partnerships with Acquia, advanced consulting partnerships with AWS, APIGEE, VMWare Tanzu, Cloudinary, and Kong we offer the best technology stack in the market. To learn more visit: http://www.srijan.net
About Drupal and the Drupal Association
Drupal is the open source digital experience platform used by millions of people and organizations around the world, made possible by a community of 100,000-plus contributors and equipping more than 1.3 million users with resources and support on Drupal.org. The Drupal Association is a nonprofit organization focused on accelerating Drupal, fostering the growth of the Drupal community, and supporting the project's vision to create a safe, secure, and open web for everyone. To learn more, visit: http://www.drupal.org
Media Contact
Tim Cruse, Srijan, 1 312 907 7528, business@srijan.net
Kelly Delaney, Drupal Association, kelly@association.drupal.org
SOURCE Srijan