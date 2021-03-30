MONTREAL, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SRT Alliance, established by Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that SK Telecom (hereinafter referred to as "SKT"), Korea's largest wireless telecommunications operator, has joined the SRT Alliance to support and adopt the SRT open source protocol.
SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low latency video across the public internet. With over 450 members in the SRT Alliance and widespread industry adoption, SRT is the fastest growing open source streaming project.
SKT has implemented SRT for the secure and reliable transport of real-time low latency video over 5G networks, a first for the SRT Alliance. It is also actively working with Haivision to establish SRT as the industry standard in the IETF. Through its 5G MEC-based security video system development project named Hwangsaeul, SKT has already achieved 4K streaming over 5G networks with SRT and is currently developing an intelligent bandwidth-aware streaming technology suitable for challenging network environments.
"We are delighted to join the SRT Alliance. We will utilize SRT to develop secure and reliable ultra-low latency real-time video streaming solutions so as to provide our customers with differentiated value and experience," said Kim Jeong-seok, manager, Smart Space & Care Technology Development Team, SKT.
"SKT's use of SRT over 5G networks is another big step forward for the Alliance and as an emerging standard for anyone delivering live video over public internet," said Suso Carrillo, Director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. "We are very proud to have SKT as a member of the SRT Alliance and be the first member to implement the open source SRT protocol for 5G network delivery."
About the SRT Alliance
The SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.
