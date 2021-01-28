MONTREAL, Canada, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SRT Alliance, established by Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Sony Imaging Products & Solutions (Sony) has joined the SRT Alliance.
The SRT Alliance is a community of industry leaders and developers focused on overcoming the challenges of low latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol.
Sony's initial products to support the SRT protocol include the latest lineup of remotely controlled IP cameras, including the SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25, to achieve stable, high-quality, low-latency video contribution in a wide range of applications across corporate, education, healthcare, live broadcast, and other markets, with the hope to continually strive to get closer to customers and solve their challenges.
SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet. With over 450 members in the SRT Alliance and widespread industry adoption, SRT is the fastest growing open source streaming project.
"At the moment, the world is witnessing and adapting to drastic changes in the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication, content production, and distance learning. By joining the SRT Alliance, we believe we can help customers to create and distribute high-quality video content with low latency in an efficient manner," said Bruce Tanaka, General Manager of Camera System Business Division, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.
"Sony's endorsement of SRT is an important milestone for the global streaming community," said Suso Carrillo, Director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. "Since we initially open sourced SRT and founded the SRT Alliance in 2017, the technology has been adopted quickly and widely across the biggest companies in the broadcast and streaming industry. We're delighted that SRT has grown to become the defacto standard for IP video connectivity."
About the SRT Alliance
The SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.
