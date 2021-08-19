WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSIMWAVE®, the Emmy Award-winning video quality solutions innovator, today announced new decode capabilities that are allowing the video industry's first detection and measurement of viewer experiences in content distributed using the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol and that they have joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low latency video streaming.
The SSIMWAVE innovation helps to fill a significant void in video experience monitoring that occurs during cloud-based distribution of streamed content. Live content in particular cannot be delivered in the cloud by many open source protocols without risk of packet loss, latency and other network-related issues.
Using SSIMWAVE Live Monitor, content providers and distributors using SRT can gain unparalleled visibility into the health of cloud-delivered video and audio streams. Leveraging Live Monitor's ability to proactively detect and correct video freezes, macroblocking and other issues, streaming services can ensure optimal viewer experiences.
The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.
"As more and more streamed experiences move to the cloud, providers need technologies that enable broadcast-level performance and quality," said Carlos Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer for SSIMWAVE. "SSIMWAVE Live Monitor's support for SRT will make it possible for the first time for providers using a leading cloud-based transport protocol to utilize measurement and metrics that are directly correlated to the human visual system."
"With the SRT Alliance, SSIMWAVE is joining an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video," said Suso Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance at Haivision. "We're pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world's biggest broadcast and enterprise streaming workflows as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the defacto standard for low latency internet streaming."
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
About the SRT Alliance
The SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.
