HERNDON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teams from ST Engineering iDirect and Gilat Telecom have achieved the successful remote installation and commissioning of two Newtec Dialog® hubs to power cellular backhaul services for mobile network operator, Vodacom, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa. The new hubs enabled Vodacom to migrate its VSAT-based 2G network to 3G across 150 Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites with the Base Station Controller located in Kinshasa. The new deployment replaces traditional SCPC links and increases efficiency in facilitating 3G data traffic.
Dialog's Mx-DMA return technology was a key consideration in Vodacom's selection as it enables the network to automatically adjust in real-time with daily fluctuations in bandwidth demand, saving both bandwidth and cost and offering enhanced optimization of cellular traffic. Dialog also enables effective management of a variety of different modems all on the same platform, simplifying and streamlining an otherwise complex operation.
The Dialog platform will also accommodate Vodacom's future growth, enabling increased satellite network coverage and to deliver a large amount of capacity when it is ready to expand. The network is used primarily for cellular backhaul services, for applications such as social media, video sharing platforms, as well as enterprise applications such as video conferencing and data transfer applications with some sites also offering IP services. Access to these applications will have a profound impact on remote communities, enabling them to stay in touch with friends and family, and to market their businesses and connect to important sources of news and information. For many, these services have previously been unavailable.
The deployment, which commenced in April 2020, was impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has delayed the progress of satellite network installations across the world. To allow the project to progress, the teams, which were based in Belgium and Kinshasa, turned to remote installation of the hubs.
"To expedite the project, we were in constant contact with the ST Engineering iDirect team in Belgium. We also installed a camera in the Teleport in Kinshasa so that they were able to see what was happening, and shared detailed images to ensure that every step was completed correctly," said Jordan Dayan, System Engineer at Gilat Telecom. "It was this close collaboration and access to each dedicated team member at all hours of the day that enabled us to complete the installation of the first hub in two days and the second in just one day. It was a great team effort and I thank every one of the engineers that were involved."
"We are already enjoying the benefits of the deployment of the Dialog platform," said Jean-Bedel Nyanga, Transmission Director, Vodacom DRC. "Thanks to its Mx-DMA return technology, the reliability of the VSAT links has increased significantly, especially in heavy rain. As a consequence, we have also seen an increase in user traffic on the links migrated to Dialog. Additionally, in comparison with SCPC links, we have also noticed that Dialog enables us to perform network changes much more easily and rapidly, with less human resources and no intervention on remote sites. This has enabled us to operate more efficiently and make substantial cost savings."
"This is a fantastic example of how collaboration among teams can overcome challenges and make a project happen. I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved with Gilat Telecom under such adverse circumstances," said Pieter-Paul Mooijman, Regional Vice President, Africa at ST Engineering iDirect. "We are always prepared to give our best to support our partners and customers in their endeavors and enable their success."
Vodacom was able to instantly reap the results of the hub installations with a rapid upgrade of the cellular backhaul network which is now serving customers across the DRC. "In the past, an upgrade to 3G would have taken one or two weeks," Jordan continued. "The difference with Dialog, in comparison with traditional SCPC networks, is that this can be achieved very rapidly, in one or two hours. This makes a huge difference."
ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.
ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.
