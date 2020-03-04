DELAFIELD, Wis., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven cadets from St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) in Delafield, Wisconsin, participated in the 44th annual Military School Band and Choir Festival at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, from February 21-23, 2020. SJNMA has participated in the festival for 13 years, which brings together the best musicians from nationwide military colleges and high schools.
"Cadets received a weekend of music under the tutelage of a first class conductor from one of the United States military academies," said Conrad Jorgensen, band director at SJNMA. "Our cadets worked hard alongside students from seven other schools to produce a concert in one weekend."
Cadets had an intense weekend that included auditions for chair placement in their respective sections of the band, competitions, and rehearsing for a festival concert performance the last day. In the band clinic, three SJNMA cadets won silver medals as first chair players in their sections, including Sebastian Stadler of Delafield for timpani and Shawn Hughes of East Troy for mallets.
A video of the festival concert is available on the Randolph-Macon Academy Facebook page.
