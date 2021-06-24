MIAMI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 18, StageWood Consortium, Inc., an entertainment technology company based in Miami, FL, was approved by the Securities Exchange Commission for Tier 2 Reg A+ funding. In a record time of four days, StageWood is now allowed to fund up to $75 million through 15 million common shares, offering affordable entry for all levels of investors.
StageWood was founded in 2018 by Santiago Figuereo, to revitalize the entertainment industry with an array of innovative solutions. "Our mobile app Tyket is designed to reshape entertainment and be profitable," said Santiago. "We're rewarding investors with immediate and long-term returns on their investment."
Starting at just $5 a share for a minimum of 100 shares, investors can become Founding Members of StageWood and receive unique perks that elevate their entertainment experience. The most notable is a free lifetime Fanatyks gold membership. Fanatyks is a premium membership program powered by Tyket, offering affordable VIP suite packages for concerts and sport events. Valued at $179 a year, the investment pays off in just under three years. That doesn't include the capital appreciation of stocks in StageWood.
StageWood's plans extend beyond the smartphone. They plan to compliment Tyket with an array of intuitive venues called StageWoods. Each location offers multiple stages, restaurants, bars, and ballrooms. The goal is to provide platforms where artists across all genres can showcase their talent, network, and grow a career in the arts. Founding Members receive VIP access to all StageWoods and receive free or discounted access to exclusive events hosted by StageWood.
StageWood's Reg A+ offer enriches both investor portfolios and the lives of fans, artists, and producers seeking much-needed change to an antiquated industry that has not caught up to the tech-driven world.
StageWood Consortium Inc. is ushering in honorable trade in the entertainment industry through innovative digital and physical solutions. Founded in 2018 by Santiago Figuero, StageWood utilizes the latest blockchain technology in Tyket's design to usher in transparency and security for those seeking to attend, host, or perform at live events. Their consortium includes Tyket, Fanatyks, TykCoin (proprietary digital currency), and the StageWood Entertainment Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed to support artists across the world. For more information on StageWood and the process of becoming a Founding Member, visit stagewood.com.
Santiago Figuereo, StageWood Consortium, Inc., +1 786-577-7111, marketing@stagewood.com
