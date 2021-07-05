MIAMI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entertainment fanatics are rejoicing over Tyket's entry to the App Store. On June 29, Apple listed Tyket on its popular platform for mobile applications under the Entertainment category to be pre-ordered and downloaded on August 9th.
Tyket was developed by StageWood Consortium, Inc., an entertainment technology company based in Miami founded by CEO Santiago Figuereo. "We are excited because this proves Tyket's potential to innovate technology and the entertainment industry," said Santiago. "August 9th can't come soon enough."
Tyket unites fans, artists, and producers on a platform that combines the strongest elements of social media with a robust system for e-ticketing. The goal is to provide legitimate pathways to a lasting career in entertainment for artists and producers while giving fans a seamless way to seek events, buy tickets, and share their experiences with other users. The app integrates the latest Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology to uphold secure transactions between all users.
The strongest features in Tyket include an interactive map where users can find events in their immediate area, intuitive crowdfunding capabilities powered by Smart Contracts, and savvy algorithms that reward users for constant engagement with points (called Tyks) that can be redeemed for free tickets, merchandise, and more. Tyket's gamification feature gives fans a chance to attend events that they otherwise wouldn't be able to experience. Businesses looking to grow can utilize Tyket's groundbreaking marketing platform to reach target demographics and even sponsor live events.
For investors, Tyket generates multiple sources of revenue without selling user data. Those who invest now become Founding Members in StageWood and receive early access to Tyket (beta version). Last month, StageWood was qualified by the SEC to begin Reg A+ funding, providing confidence for investors looking to back the next big app in tech.
StageWood Consortium Inc. is ushering in honorable trade in the entertainment industry through innovative digital and physical solutions. Founded in 2018, StageWood utilizes the latest blockchain technology to promote transparency and security for those seeking to attend, host, or perform at live events. The consortium includes Tyket, Fantyks, TykCoin (proprietary digital currency), and the StageWood Entertainment Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed to support artists across the world. For more information on StageWood and how to become a Founding Member, visit stagewood.com.
