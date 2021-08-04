Results show significant growth including a 29.1% increase in GAAP revenue to $209.6m and a 39.5% increase in net revenue to $181.8m for Q2 2021 vs Q2 2020.
After adjusting for acquisitions, foreign exchange effects, and the election cycle, GAAP revenue for the quarter grew 43.9% with net revenue growth of 42.0%.
Second quarter net income increased to $18.7 million, representing 285.1% growth over Q2 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 91.5% in Q2 2021 vs Q2 2020.
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP HIGHLIGHTS: 2nd QUARTER AND YTD JUNE 30, 2021
2nd Quarter 2021:
- GAAP revenue was $209.6 million, representing growth of $47.2 million, or 29.1%, compared to Q2 2020 of $162.3 million.
- GAAP revenue organic growth was $38.7 million, or 23.8%.
- Adjusting for acquisitions, foreign exchange effects, and the election cycle, GAAP revenue organic growth for the quarter is 43.9%.
- Net revenue was $181.8 million, representing growth of $51.5 million, or 39.5%, compared to Q2 2020 of $130.4 million.
- Net revenue organic growth was $43.0 million, or 33.0%.
- Adjusting for acquisitions, foreign exchange effects, and the election cycle, net revenue organic growth for the quarter is 42.0%.
- Net income was $18.7 million, representing growth of $13.8 million, or 285.1%, compared to the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $38.7 million, representing growth of $18.5 million, or 91.5%, compared to the prior year period.
Year to Date June 30, 2021:
- GAAP revenue was $390.8 million, representing growth of $43.9 million, or 12.7%, compared to YTD 2020 of $346.9 million.
- GAAP revenue organic growth was $25.9 million, or 7.5%.
- Adjusting for acquisitions, foreign exchange effects, and the election cycle, GAAP revenue organic growth for the quarter is 24.0%.
- Net revenue was $339.9 million, representing growth of $58.7 million, or 20.9%, compared to YTD 2020 of $281.2 million.
- Net revenue organic growth was $40.8 million, or 14.5%.
- Adjusting for acquisitions, foreign exchange effects, and the election cycle, net revenue organic growth for the quarter is 26.1%.
- Net income was $23.3 million, representing growth of $5.9 million, or 34.2%, compared to the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $62.6 million, representing growth of $20.7 million, or 49.5%, compared to the prior year period.
- Cash provided by operating activities of $39.2 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 16.2%, principally due to increased working capital requirement resulting from revenue growth.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Group, which formally merged with MDC Partners to form Stagwell Inc. (Nasdaq: STGW) on August 2, announced standalone financial results for Stagwell Marketing Group LLC ("Stagwell" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Current Stagwell Inc. President and former Stagwell Group Partner Jay Leveton stated, "The standalone Stagwell Marketing Group quarterly results show industry-leading, double digit net revenue growth across every one of our business segments. As the impact of the pandemic recedes, marketers are investing in research and data analytics to better understand changes among their stakeholders and improve how they connect with them through digital channels -- areas where Stagwell companies excel. We have excellent momentum as we launch Stagwell Inc."
Current Stagwell Inc. COO and former Stagwell Group CFO Ryan Greene commented, "In the second quarter of 2021, due to its digital first nature, Stagwell's net revenue grew robustly at 39.5% and EBITDA increased 91.5% as did net income, by 285.1% year over year. At a time when legacy holding companies are working to recover to 2019 pre-pandemic revenue levels, Stagwell's GAAP revenue this past quarter is more than 20% higher and EBITDA is over 40% higher versus Q2 2019."
Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Stagwell Marketing Group Standalone Financial Results
GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased $47.2 million, or 29.1%, to $209.6 million. This included organic revenue growth of $38.7 million, or 23.8%. Inorganic revenue was $7.5 million and we reported a foreign exchange impact on GAAP revenue of approximately $1.0 million. Our GAAP revenue includes third-party direct costs, which are expenses incurred with third-party vendors when Stagwell acts as the principal when performing services for its clients. Third-party direct costs were $27.7 million as compared to $32.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, which represents a decrease of 13.3%.
Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021, after deducting third-party direct costs, was $181.8 million compared to $130.4 million for the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of $51.5 million or 39.5%. This included organic revenue growth of $43.0 million, or 33.0%. The organic revenue increase was primarily attributable to double-digit organic growth across nearly all non-political segments. Inorganic revenue of $7.5 million included acquisitions that expanded our digital transformation and digital platform management offerings. We also recorded a foreign exchange impact on net revenue of $1.0 million.
Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.7 million as compared to net income of $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.8 million, or 285.1%. Our operating expenses increased $30.5 million, which related to additional people and client delivery expenses incurred in support of the revenue growth noted above plus additional costs connected to acquired brands. Additionally, general expenses increased $11.4 million across a number of brands and our non-operating expenses increased by $2.9 million, which primarily related to increased provision for income taxes.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $38.7 million compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.5 million, or 91.5%. The increase was driven by the strong revenue performance that was partially offset by the increase in operating expenses noted above. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.5% on GAAP revenue and 21.3% on net revenue, up from 12.5% and 15.5% respectively in the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP revenue for the first six months of 2021 increased $43.9 million, or 12.7%, to $390.8 million. This included organic revenue growth of $25.9 million, or 7.5%. Inorganic revenue was $17.1 million, and we recorded a foreign exchange impact on GAAP revenue of $0.9 million. The organic revenue growth was primarily attributable to a $26.2 million increase in organic revenues from our Digital – Marketing segment that were partially offset by an organic revenue decline of $18.6 million from our Communications, Public Affairs and Advocacy and Digital – Content segments. All remaining segments reported organic revenue growth of $18.4 million. Inorganic revenue totaled $17.1 million and included $15.0 million from investments that expanded our digital transformation offerings and $2.2 million from investments that expanded our strategic corporate communications offering. Third-party direct costs were $50.9 million as compared to $65.7 million for the first six months of 2020, which represents a decrease of 22.5%.
Net revenue for the first six months of 2021, after deducting third-party direct costs, was $339.9 million as compared to $281.2 million for the first six months of 2020, which represents an increase of $58.7 million or 20.9%. This included organic revenue growth of $40.8 million, or 14.5%. All segments except for Digital – Content, which remained impacted by travel restrictions put in place in response to COVID, reported double digit organic growth. Inorganic revenue was $17.1 million and included $15.0 million from investments that expanded our digital transformation offerings and $2.1 million from investments that expanded our strategic corporate communications offering. We also recorded a foreign exchange impact on net revenue of $0.9 million.
Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $23.3 million as compared to net income of $17.3 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of $5.9 million, or 34.2%. Our operating expenses increased $31.9 million, which related to additional operating expenses incurred by our existing brands in support of the revenue growth noted above plus additional costs connected to acquired brands. General expenses increased $20.4 million across several brands and our non-operating expenses (net of other income) increased by $6.1 million, which primarily related to increased provision for income taxes of 3.4 million and a decrease in other income reported in prior period not repeated in the current period of $2.2 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $62.6 million as compared to $41.8 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of $20.7 million, or 49.5%. Again, the increase was driven by the strong revenue performance that was partially offset by the increase in operating expenses noted above. In addition, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.0% on GAAP revenue and 18.4% on net revenue, up from 12.1% and 14.9% respectively in the first six months of 2020.
About Stagwell Marketing Group
The Stagwell Marketing Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell Media), is a private equity fund that owns all interests in Stagwell Marketing Group LLC through a wholly owned holding company named Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC. Stagwell Media, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and its businesses are managed by The Stagwell Group, a registered investment advisor. The address of Stagwell is 1808 Eye Street, Floor 6, Washington, D.C., 20006.
As of the date hereof, Stagwell Agency Holdings and its affiliates, including Stagwell Media, and joint actors beneficially own 50,000 Series 6 preferred shares (representing 100% of the outstanding Series 6 preferred shares), 14,425,714 Class A common shares (representing 18.7% of the outstanding Class A common shares) and 179,970,051 voting-only Class C common shares (representing 100% of the outstanding voting-only Class C common shares) of Stagwell Inc., collectively representing 75.6% of the issued and outstanding voting shares of Stagwell Inc., as calculated on an as-converted basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Stagwell has included in this press release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:
Net Revenue: "Net Revenue" is GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party direct costs when the Company acts as principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.
Inorganic Revenue: "Inorganic Revenue" consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods.
Organic Revenue: Organic revenue is calculated by subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue. "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refers to the positive or negative changes in revenue that were not attributable to the effects of foreign exchange or acquired run rate revenue from acquisitions. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the Company's Brands that have been held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) inorganic revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income adjusted for (a) interest expense, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization expense, (d) other income (expenses), (e) equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, (f) deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and (g) other items, net. Other items, net includes items such as acquisition-related expenses, other non-recurring items and other restructuring costs.
Included in the Company's press release and supplemental management presentation are tables reconciling Stagwell's GAAP results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19");
- the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
- an inability to realize expected benefits of the redomiciliation of the Company from the federal jurisdiction of Canada to the State of Delaware (the "Redomiciliation") and the subsequent combination of the Company's business with the business of the subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") that own and operate a portfolio of marketing services companies (the "Business Combination" and, together with the Redomiciliation, the "Transactions") or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Transactions;
- adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;
- the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;
- the impact of uncertainty associated with the Transactions on the Company's businesses;
- direct or indirect costs associated with the Transactions, which could be greater than expected;
- risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;
- the risk of parties challenging the Transactions or the impact of the Transactions on the Company's debt arrangements;
- the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
- reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
- financial failure of the Company's clients;
- the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
- the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;
- the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
- the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
- the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and
- foreign currency fluctuations.
Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in MDC's initial Form S-4, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 8, 2021, Amendment No.1 filed on March 29, 2021, Amendment No.2 filed on April 22, 2021, Amendment No.3 filed on April 30, 2021, and the Prospectus Supplement filed July 8, 2021, all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Revenue
$
181,845
$
130,356
$
339,918
$
281,192
Third-party vendor costs
27,715
31,974
50,884
65,681
Revenue
$
209,560
$
162,330
$
390,802
$
346,873
Operating expenses:
Cost of services sold
122,074
103,296
234,073
224,054
Office and general expenses
52,674
41,243
104,952
84,515
Depreciation and amortization
10,381
10,108
21,331
19,864
Total operating expenses
185,129
154,647
360,356
328,433
Operating income
24,431
7,683
30,446
18,440
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense, net
(1,935)
(1,976)
(3,286)
(2,887)
Other expense, net
(486)
(691)
122
2,336
Income before taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
22,010
5,016
27,282
17,889
Provision for income taxes
(3,348)
(134)
(4,021)
(593)
Income before equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
18,662
4,882
23,261
17,296
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
(3)
(37)
1
42
Net income
18,659
4,845
23,262
17,338
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,470
1,671
2,623
2,809
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(156)
(1,097)
(1,071)
(1,789)
Net income attributable to Member
$
17,345
$
4,271
$
21,710
$
16,318
(1)
Net Revenue: GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party direct costs when we act as a principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.
SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION
(in thousands)
Quarter on Quarter Change
Year to Date
(2nd Quarter)
(2nd Quarter)
GAAP REVENUE
Revenue
% Change
Revenue
%
June 30, 2020
$
162,330
$
346,873
Organic Revenue
38,712
23.8%
25,899
7.5%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
7,477
4.6%
17,136
4.9%
Foreign exchange impact
1,041
0.6%
894
0.3%
Total Change
47,230
29.1%
43,929
12.7%
June 30, 2021
$
209,560
$
390,802
Quarter on Quarter Change
Year to Date
(2nd Quarter)
(2nd Quarter)
NET REVENUE(1)
Revenue
% Change
Revenue
%
June 30, 2020
$
130,356
$
281,192
Organic Revenue
43,011
33.0%
40,771
14.5%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
7,437
5.7%
17,061
6.1%
Foreign exchange impact
1,041
0.8%
894
0.3%
Total Change
51,489
39.5%
58,726
20.9%
June 30, 2021
$
181,845
$
339,918
(1)
"Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and inorganic components from total revenue growth. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the Company's Brands that have been held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "inorganic revenue".
(2)
Net Revenue: GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party costs when we act as a principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.
SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED RESULTS
Communications, Public Affairs and Advocacy ("CPAA")
Revenue As
As Reported
For the three months ending
Reporting Periods Calculations
GAAP
Average of
Difference between current
As Reported
2019
2020
% Change
i
ii
iii
iv = (ii + iii) / 2
v = ii - iv
vi = v + i
June 30, 2020
$162,330
$25,681
$52,423
$ 39,052
$(13,371)
$148,959
Organic Revenue
38,712
26,742
(3,843)
65,453
43.9%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
7,477
-
-
7,477
5.0%
Foreign exchange impact
1,041
-
-
1,041
0.7%
Total Change
47,230
26,742
(3,843)
73,971
49.7%
June 30, 2021
$209,560
$52,423
$48,580
$ 50,501
$13,371
$222,930
As Reported
For the three months ending
Reporting Periods Calculations
Net Revenue As
Net Revenue
Average of CPAA Periods Reported
Difference between current period reported and Average
As Reported
2019
2020
% Change
i
ii
iii
iv = (ii + iii) / 2
v = ii - iv
vi = v + i
June 30, 2020
$130,356
$16,354
$26,045
$ 21,200
$(4,846)
$125,511
Organic Revenue
43,011
9,691
4,964
52,702
42.0%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
7,437
-
-
7,437
5.9%
Foreign exchange impact
1,041
-
-
1,041
0.8%
Total Change
51,489
9,691
4,964
61,180
48.7%
June 30, 2021
$181,845
$26,045
$31,009
$ 28,527
$4,846
$186,691
Communications, Public Affairs and Advocacy ("CPAA") Normalization Adjustment
GAAP Revenue As
As Reported
Reporting Periods Calculations
GAAP
For the six months ending
Average of
Difference between current
As Reported
2019
2020
% Change
i
ii
iii
iv = (ii + iii) / 2
v = ii - iv
vi = v + i
June 30, 2020
$346,873
$53,567
$104,662
$ 79,115
$(25,548)
$321,325
Organic Revenue
25,899
51,095
(14,966)
76,994
24.0%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
17,136
-
2,183
17,136
5.3%
Foreign exchange impact
894
-
-
894
0.3%
Total Change
43,929
51,095
(12,783)
95,024
29.6%
June 30, 2021
$390,802
$104,662
$91,879
$ 98,270
$25,548
$416,349
As Reported
For the six months ending
Reporting Periods Calculations
Net Revenue As
Net Revenue
Average of
Difference between current
As Reported
2019
2020
% Change
i
ii
iii
iv = (ii + iii) / 2
v = ii - iv
vi = v + i
June 30, 2020
$281,192
$31,302
$60,088
$ 45,695
$(14,393)
$266,799
Organic Revenue
40,771
28,786
(9,463)
69,558
26.1%
Inorganic Revenue(1)
17,061
-
2,127
17,061
6.4%
Foreign exchange impact
894
-
-
894
0.3%
Total Change
58,726
28,786
(7,337)
87,513
32.8%
June 30, 2021
$339,918
$60,088
$52,751
$ 56,420
$14,393
$354,312
(1)
"Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and inorganic components from total revenue growth. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the Company's Brands that have been held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "inorganic revenue".
(2)
Net Revenue: Pro Forma GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party costs when we act as a principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.
SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
73,450
$
92,457
Accounts receivable, net
196,821
225,733
Expenditures billable to clients
15,909
11,063
Other current assets
37,701
36,433
Total current assets
323,881
365,686
Investments
1,865
14,256
Property and equipment, net
37,842
35,614
Goodwill
352,469
351,725
Intangible assets, net
171,130
186,035
Right-of-use assets – operating leases
53,997
57,752
Other assets
2,578
2,787
Total assets
$
943,762
$
1,013,855
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
108,734
$
147,826
Accruals and other liabilities
87,620
89,562
Current maturities of long-term debt
497
994
Advanced billings
70,049
66,418
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
19,280
19,579
Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration
8,767
12,579
Total current liabilities
294,947
336,958
Long-term debt, net
184,319
198,024
Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration
7,516
5,268
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
49,435
52,606
Deferred tax liabilities, net
16,232
16,050
Other liabilities
7,345
5,802
Total liabilities
559,794
614,708
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
2,626
604
Member's equity
350,395
358,756
Noncontrolling interest
30,947
39,787
Total equity
381,342
398,543
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
943,762
$
1,013,855
SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
Six Months Ended June 30
(in thousands, except percentages)
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$39,218
$46,813
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,288)
(7,908)
Net cash used in financing activities
(52,710)
(23,653)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,773
380
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19,007)
15,632
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
92,457
63,860
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$73,450
$79,492
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash interest paid
(4,649)
(4,490)
Income taxes paid
(3,047)
(1,310)
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Acquisitions of business
-
(23,720)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments
-
(4,999)
Contributions by Member
12,122
83,242
Distributions to Member
(13,000)
-
Payment of deferred acquisition consideration
(7,080)
(64,322)
SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income
$18,659
$4,845
$23,262
$17,338
Interest expense, net
1,935
1,976
3,286
2,887
Provision for income taxes
3,348
134
4,021
593
Depreciation and amortization
10,381
10,108
21,331
19,864
EBITDA
34,323
17,063
51,900
40,682
Management Adjustments
Other (expense) income, net
833
688
224
(2,336)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
3
37
(1)
(42)
Acquisition-related expenses
1,297
440
3,942
1,135
Deferred acquisition consideration expenses
2,098
1,144
6,034
1,121
Other non-recurring items
161
-
461
-
Other restructuring costs
-
846
-
1,289
Adjusted EBITDA
$38,715
$20,218
$62,560
$41,849
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.
SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
2020
2021
YTD Q2
YTD Q2
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full
Q1
Q2
2020
2021
Inorganic GAAP Revenue
GAAP Revenue
162,330
228,097
313,062
888,032
181,242
209,560
346,873
390,802
Organic revenue for the period
(140,923)
(216,959)
(299,785)
(812,488)
(171,435)
(203,124)
(295,745)
(374,559)
Foreign exchange impact
188
760
478
579
(147)
1,041
(659)
894
Inorganic GAAP Revenue
21,595
11,898
13,755
76,123
9,660
7,477
50,469
17,137
Inorganic Net Revenue
GAAP Revenue
162,330
228,097
313,062
888,032
181,242
209,560
346,873
390,802
Third party direct costs
(31,971)
(75,238)
(113,882)
(254,801)
(23,168)
(27,715)
(65,681)
(50,884)
Net revenue
130,359
152,859
199,180
633,231
158,074
181,845
281,192
339,918
Organic revenue for the period
(112,795)
(142,291)
(186,473)
(567,292)
(148,588)
(175,409)
(238,528)
(334,778)
Foreign exchange impact
188
760
478
579
(147)
1,041
(659)
894
Inorganic Net Revenue
17,752
11,328
13,185
66,518
9,338
7,477
42,005
16,815
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-marketing-group-llc-reports-standalone-results-for-the-three-and-six-months-ended-june-30-2021-301348125.html
