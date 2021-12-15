GRANADA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorGospel Ministries is pleased to announce the Christmas release of their latest anti-street-racing documentary short. The 7-minute short premiered to a standing-room-only crowd at the Los Angeles Police Museum amid festivities and dignitaries celebrating 20 years of driving fast and saving lives with 5-time champion and ordained minister Aaron Schwartzbart.
Schwartzbart left the space program after 28 years as a rocket scientist to assist the LAPD with community issues such as gangs, drugs and illegal street racing.
Together with filmmaker Neil Newman, Schwartzbart has produced greater than 20 documentary shorts since 2006, netting the duo countless laurels and reaching millions worldwide with the anti-street-racing message.
In their latest release, "Fully Caged", Neil and his team at Shoot Cut Deliver have raised the bar yet again, featuring LAPD Deputy Chief Al Labrada in his drag racing debut behind the wheel of MotorGospel Ministries fully-caged police pursuit vehicle.
The aptly-named Cadet Race Team car is provided by MotorGospel Ministries for anti-street-racing outreach events at racetracks throughout California at neither cost to the taxpayers nor the LAPD.
The all-star crew for Labrada's debut consisted of Cadets that were trained at LAPD Rampart Station by Schwartzbart and a cadre of guest instructors from MotorGospel Ministries After School Auto Shop Club under the supervision of Youth Service Officers (YSOs) Larry Covington and Regenia Andrews. The importance of the relationship between the YSOs and the Cadets cannot be overstated; for some of the youth, the YSOs are their sole source of both affirmation and discipline. It is not surprising that Cadets are often the first members of their families to attend college.
Schwartzbart is quick to credit hundreds of others for the impact that he has had on the community and MotorGospel Ministries 20th Anniversary Celebration was a reflection of that. The list of guest speakers was a veritable who's who of vocal community advocates including Los Angeles City Councilmember John Lee, La Mirada Councilmember and Mayor Emeritus John Lewis, LAPD Deputy Chief Al Labrada, LAPD Rampart Captain Al Lopez, LAPD Sergeant and Officer-in-Charge of the Street Racing Task Force Jesse Garcia, Pastor and Thousand Oaks Mayor Emeritus Rob McCoy and Film and Television Star Rodney Allen Rippy. In Aaron's words to literally hundreds of folks, "If MotorGospel Ministries anti-street-racing program has saved any lives, we have YOU to thank for it."
