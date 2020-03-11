REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Online High School, the leader in online education among K-12 independent schools, is offering free resources, including demonstrative webinars, for schools facing closures amidst the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). As more brick-and-mortar schools close mid-semester across the United States and internationally, Stanford Online High School aims to share its expertise in the field of online learning to assist other schools as they transition to online classrooms.
Stanford Online High School is an independent school affiliated with Stanford University for academically talented students in grades 7–12. Through vibrant seminar-style classes that meet online in real-time, Stanford Online High School's rigorous curriculum and scholarly instructors challenge students to reason analytically, argue critically, and think creatively. Stanford Online High School promotes dialogue and exploration across a range of student backgrounds and experiences with current students living in 48 U.S. states and 31 countries across five continents.
"With 14 years' experience running seminar-style online classrooms, we want to help others during this health crisis to consider online teaching as an alternative to shuttering schools completely," said Head of School Tomohiro Hoshi, Ph.D., Stanford Online High School. "For online teaching to be effective, you need to have a well-developed remote learning plan in place first. We hope schools find the resources we are providing useful for that purpose."
The resources site, https://ohs.stanford.edu/how, provides a series of tutorial videos created by Stanford Online High School instructors with essential online classroom tools and effective best practices. Other resources include a checklist with considerations for building remote learning plans, tech troubleshooting tips, and recommended student support services for creating an ideal online learning community. The first in a series of informative webinars will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time. Visit this link to register.
Founded in 2006, Stanford Online High School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), and is a recognized member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). For more information about Stanford Online High School, visit https://ohs.stanford.edu/.