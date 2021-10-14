LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local piano teacher, Steinway Artist, and International Pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America's most committed and passionate piano educators. 2021 marks the second class of honorees, following the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 2019.
STEINWAY PIANO GALLERY OF KANSAS CITY is proud to be the only exclusive STEINWAY Authorized showroom serving the Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, and the greater Kansas and western Missouri areas. Residents of the greater Kansas and western Missouri areas can experience premium quality and support for all of their piano needs. This includes Steinway upright and grand pianos, as well as Spirio, Steinway's state-of-the-art high resolution player piano and Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos. Between our extensive selection of beautiful pianos at every price point and our unparalleled customer satisfaction, residents will experience nothing short of premium excellence at Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City. "It is an indisputable honor for us to be able to recognize Stanislav's local and global contribution to piano education and performance with his induction into Steinway's Teacher Hall of Fame. Stanislav's commitment to excellence as a performer is evident by his notable achievements and as a mentor his mastery is manifested in the accomplishments of his proteges. It is our absolute privilege to have been able to nominate Stanislav for this recognition," said Gordon McNelly, President and Owner of Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City.
Known for a ravishing technique and his compelling musical conviction, pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch is part of the elite group of Cliburn Gold Medal winners, having taken home the Gold Medal at the 11th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. In addition to the Cliburn Gold Medal, he was also the recipient of the Steven De Groote Memorial Award for Best Performance of Chamber Music.
His profoundly warm and intelligent performances have won him prizes at the Busoni, Kapell, Maria Callas, and New Orleans competitions, among others. Ioudenitch has performed at major international cultural centers including Carnegie Hall (New York), Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), Gasteig (Munich, Germany), Conservatorio Verdi (Milan, Italy), Mariinsky Theater (St. Petersburg, Russia), International Performing Arts Center (Moscow, Russia), The Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory (Moscow, Russia), Forbidden City Concert Hall (Beijing, China), International Piano Festival of La Roque d'Anthéron (France), Théâtre du Châtelet (Paris, France), Bass Hall (Fort Worth, Texas), Jordan Hall (Boston, Massachusetts), Orange County Performing Arts Center (Costa Mesa, California), and the Aspen Music Festival (Aspen, Colorado).
This fall, Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City's nomination came to life, as Stanislav Ioudenitch was formally inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the historic Steinway factory in New York City. Ioudenitch's name is now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the iconic factory.
"Music education has been a cornerstone of our historic company since the late 1800s, and today is no different," said Gavin English, President of Steinway & Sons Americas. "We are very proud to work with the talented music educators inducted this fall into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. These teachers foster passion, creativity, and discipline in the next generation of piano artists. Their work deserves the highest praise."
