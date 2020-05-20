VERNON HILLS, Ill., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
To help guide parents through extended school closures around the country and as a way to keep kids engaged, educated, and entertained, Learning Resources has partnered with actress, author, producer Danica McKellar to host a FREE live learning experience on Instagram Live for families with kids ages 5-10. Families are invited to join this interactive experience right from their homes (mobile device, tablet, or computer) to learn fun coding concepts that inspire learning and keeps young minds active. Along with this two-part educational series, which will continue next week, Learning Resources will be making a donation of $25,000 in educational toys to the Kids in Need Foundation in partnership with McKellar.
During the fun learning session, parents and kids are encouraged to ask questions and chat live with Danica, who will also be sharing plenty of advice as well as additional DIY projects and experiments that families can enjoy at home.
WHO:
Actress, author, producer and speaker Danica McKellar was first introduced to us as "Winnie Cooper" on the iconic television classic THE WONDER YEARS.
Danica is a New York Times bestselling author of her groundbreaking books at McKellarMath.com for children ages 0-16 including Math Doesn't Suck, Kiss My Math and, most recently, The Times Machine. She was named "Person of the Week" by ABC World News for tackling math education and simultaneously breaking the stereotype of the "math nerd" with her highly entertaining and illuminating books.
McKellar currently stars in and produces MATCHMAKER MYSTERIES, a series of movies for Hallmark Channel, and also plays the role of "The Quail" on Netflix series PROJECT MC². She voices the role of "Miss Martian" on Cartoon Network's sci-fi series YOUNG JUSTICE and the role of "Frost" on the DC SUPER HERO GIRLS video series.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST
WHERE:
Danica McKellar's Instagram Live (@danicamckellar)
WHY:
Learning Resources encourages families to visit LearningResources.com to find 3,000 FREE activities, videos, DIY projects, etc. for kids of all ages on the company's Learning@Home page.
About Learning Resources
We're the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We're the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We're the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources®—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we've been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com, or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn, Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources.
