FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, December 10, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced new awardees for the State Revitalization Programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Among those projects funded were three within The City of Frederick.
- Frederick's Building Reuse Programs: $100,000 has been awarded for the continuation of existing grant programs facilitating commercial building upgrades across The City of Frederick. These grant opportunities include the Façade Improvement Programs administered by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Golden Mile Alliance, and East Frederick Rising; as well as the downtown-specific Mission: Interior and Fire Suppression Programs. Under the Façade Improvement Programs, eligible commercial and mixed-use buildings owners/tenants may apply for matching grants to support exterior building improvements. The Mission: Interior program assists downtown businesses in making critical interior capital repairs to retail spaces, and the Fire Suppression Program helps offset the high costs of sprinkler installations in historic buildings. Visit The City of Frederick's Department of Economic Development for more information and application materials for each program.
- SkyStage Upgrades: $200,000 has been awarded to future improvements at the Frederick Arts Council's award-winning outdoor amphitheater and public arts installation located at 59 S Carroll. The project plans include the installation of permanent restroom facilities and the addition of a retractable roof to allow year-round performances onsite, regardless of weather conditions.
- West All Saints Street Project: $250,000 was awarded to the renovation and construction by Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County of 12 affordable, for-sale homes in historic downtown Frederick. When completed, the new living spaces will be sold to Habitat-qualified home buyers.
"I am thrilled to see the State's support of these critical community initiatives," said Mayor Michael O'Connor. "Together these programs and projects address key priorities within our city -- including property revitalization, the promotion & accessibility of the arts, and increased affordable housing opportunities -- and will lead to an improved quality of life for our residents."
The City of Frederick's Department of Economic Development supports application of DHCD grant funds and oversees disbursement and quarterly reporting. Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development, explained "The State's revitalization awards are key to spurring strategic economic growth across the city. By leveraging public, private, and nonprofit investments, local projects can be more significant in both size and impact. We look forward to seeing new business activity and increased community vibrancy because of these projects."
For more information about DHCD and its revitalization programs, visit their website.
