NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its collaboration with the State of Alabama on a custom website, powered by Yext, that centralizes accurate information and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic.
When someone visits the State's new website, covid19.alabama.gov, and uses the search bar to ask a question about COVID-19, they will receive a direct answer with information sourced from Alabama state agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other resources.
"During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, getting answers when you need them can make the difference between life and death," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "With Yext Answers, we can help every government organization deliver accurate answers and save as many lives as possible."
"The outbreak of COVID-19 in Alabama is a rapidly evolving situation and it is critical that our residents have access to timely and accurate information that will keep them safe," said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. "We're grateful to Yext for generously volunteering its services so that Alabamians can have a comprehensive and reliable source to turn to for the facts, whether they want to know about affected areas, symptoms, or testing locations."
Yext's collaboration with Alabama follows the company's recent announcement that it implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 information hub for the State of New Jersey at covid19.nj.gov.
"Based on the high volume of traffic we've seen on the COVID-19 information hub we built for New Jersey and the number of requests we've gotten from across the country, it's clear that people are turning to their state for accurate information about the coronavirus," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "Implementing Answers on the State of Alabama's new COVID-19 website has given us yet another opportunity to make a positive impact with our platform during the pandemic."
Yext is offering the site search product that powers Alabama and New Jersey's websites, Yext Answers, for free for 90 days to deliver verified information during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the trial, eligible businesses and agencies can leverage Yext's COVID-19 Knowledge Graph plug-in to add Frequently Asked Questions about the coronavirus sourced directly from the CDC to a website's search experience.
Visit www.nowronganswers.com for more information about the Yext Answers trial.
About Yext
The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.
Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.