 By Hard Rock International

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen:  

"Hard Rock is proud to be a team partner with the championship Oracle Red Bull Racing team and we want to wish Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and the entire team a warm congratulations on today's win at the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix," said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International. "As founding partners of the race, we would also want to congratulate Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkel and the entire Dolphins organization on such an incredible experience throughout the entire race weekend at Hard Rock Stadium."

