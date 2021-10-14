BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As major marathons and in-person road races return and the holiday season looms, Staticle launches a new, more meaningful memento for runners. Harnessing the power of metrics like splits and pace times, Staticle's personalized artwork tells a runner's race story through graphic, artful interpretation of their race stats.
"As both a runner and creative professional, I find most race mementos out there stale and sometimes wasteful," says Steven Waldron, co-founder of Staticle. "Finisher photos capture only a split second of the race, and medals don't have much personal meaning. Given the cultural shift toward more thoughtful consumerism, the power of Staticle's personalized, visual storytelling resonates with runners ready for a more meaningful race memento."
Staticle artwork:
- Is priced under $100, presenting a premium yet affordable gift for runners
- Captures the immense popularity of data tracking and fitness apps by transforming running stats like finish and pace times into a visual story, printed for home or office display
- Brings a customized, more sustainable option to the post-race product market (artwork is printed on biodegradable paper made from recovered fibers)
- Is for runners of any ability, from beginners finishing their first race to seasoned marathoners celebrating a PR or special milestone
Artwork can be created for the finisher of any running race with published results, including virtual races and all distances (e.g. 5k, ultramarathon). In addition, race-specific designs are currently available for the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, LA Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and Philadelphia Marathon.
Please visit staticle.co to explore our design collections.
About Staticle, LLC: Launched in 2021 in the Boston area, Staticle is led by an award-winning creative team (e.g. AIGA awards, American Graphic Design Awards and PRINT magazine Design Awards) that also loves to run.
