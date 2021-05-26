SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay Green Inc., a Southern California-based landscape industry leader, is continuing its string of listings among Lawn and Landscape Magazine's Top 100 Landscaping companies in North America.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team," said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. "We're a family-owned business, and our entire team is like an extended family, so when the company earns recognition like this it highlights the excellence of more than 500 team members throughout nine Southern and Central California counties. We're proud of every one of them."
Lawn and Landscape has released the Top 100 list annual for more than two decades and Stay Green has appeared on the list multiple times. With 2020 revenue of $30.3 million (representing a 14 percent increase from 2019, Stay Green is ranked No. 81 on this year's list.
Stay Green is one of 12 California-based companies on the list – the most of any state, for the eleventh consecutive year. All told, the 100 companies on the list generated 11.9 billion in revenue in 2020, an increase of 8.2 percent from the prior year. The list, which ranks companies based on revenue from landscape profit centers, includes companies from 33 states as well as three from Canada.
Companies also report total employment of 116,252 compared to 112,101 in 2019. Stay Green expects an estimated Landscape Maintenance increase of 80% in 2021.
About Stay Green
Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. (http://www.staygreen.com) provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry's most prestigious awards.
