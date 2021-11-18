MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managed IT company Steadfast Solutions is leading the way in digital marketing by unveiling its new branding, website, and service offering. Its unveiled and ready to be explored.
After a recent pivot, Steadfast has updated its branding to align with its new strategic direction moving to a modern look and feel. The name and customer experience that its clients are accustomed to will remain unchanged.
Steadfast Solutions has expanded and streamlined their services for their existing and new clients, to further enhance the client experience, within the business and online. Their new website showcases the latest IT tips and case studies highlighting what results can be achieved through their technology.
Their partnership with industry experts such as CISCO, Microsoft, HP, Telstra and Amazon Web Services strengthens their offering and promise of providing trusted IT solutions. Delivering leading edge technology solutions backed by strong customer service to assist their clients' growth is what Steadfast Solutions focus on.
Steadfast Solutions has been providing solutions and support to well-known Australian companies such as Harcourts, TFH Hire and Regal Grange Investment Group, to name a few. Their clients are based across Australia, including Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.
Chief Executive Officer Ian Brady said 'we are excited about our rebrand, website launch and our expanded service offering. This will allow us to further enhance the services we offer to our current clients, whilst attracting new clients by showcasing our capability.'
About Steadfast Solutions
https://www.steadfastsolutions.com.au/
Steadfast Solutions is an IT services and support company providing strategic technology and advise to small and medium-sized enterprises. Proactive and preventative solutions to maximise the uptime and keep businesses running efficiently and effectively. Leading edge technology, customer service and client growth are the focus.
