Stealth Communications logo

Stealth Communications logo

 By Stealth Communications

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Communications, a New York City-based Gigabit Internet Service Provider, today announced it now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC cryptocurrencies as a new form of payment from all its commercial customers.

Customers can now easily transition from traditional check, ACH, or wire transactions and instead use cryptocurrency to pay for fiber-optic Internet and other fiber-based services. This method allows for faster, more secure, cost-effective, and programmable transactions between Stealth Communications and its customers.

"Cryptocurrencies now offer us a streamlined, convenient, and robust alternative for our customers to avoid cumbersome traditional payment systems," said Shrihari Pandit, President and CEO of Stealth Communications. "This move to digital currencies is a natural evolution for us. We're excited about the opportunities cryptocurrencies will provide and hope to see more businesses adopting this innovative payment method."

Stealth Communications provides connectivity services to a broad roster of customers in telecom, finance, real estate, education, and government through its 80-mile fiber-optic system in New York City, connecting hundreds of commercial office buildings.

To learn more about the latest Stealth Communications solutions, visit https://stealth.net/.

About Stealth Communications

Stealth Communications, a privately-held, independent ISP, provides ultrafast Gigabit Internet connectivity to NYC businesses over its own fiber-optic system. Beginning in 1995, Stealth has delivered broadband connections throughout the city. Since receiving authorization from the City of New York in 2013, Stealth commenced constructing its fiber network, built block-by-block. Stealth offers some of NYC's fastest and most reliable Internet service at reasonable rates, providing a valuable platform for New York's businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-communications-now-accepting-cryptocurrencies-as-payment-methods-301272375.html

SOURCE Stealth Communications

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.