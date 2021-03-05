SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing guru Jeff Brogger gives listeners insight from the top 1%ers of the real estate industry.
The Lockbox Podcast with Jeffrey Brogger introduces listeners to the founder of Steezy.Digital and how to empower real estate professionals with technology. Jeffrey has coached many clients on growing their businesses and looks to get insight to his listeners from the mountains of info his guests will provide. On the show, Jeffrey shares his own expertise as a marketing guru and expanding your real estate business using technology.
Guests on The Lockbox Podcast include experts in their field who have succeeded in real estate and technology, and can share their secrets so you can do it too. Tune in each week for a dynamic conversation about tried, tested, and fine-tuned ways to grow your business.
New episodes air every Monday and Thursday on the Lockbox podcast. His podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, GooglePlay and C-Suite Radio
Contact
Media Contact
Bruce Corris, Market Domination LLC, +1 4065446047, Tetan@marketdominationllc.com
SOURCE Steezy.Digital