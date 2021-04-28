MIAMI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SteinLaw Injury Lawyers has launched a fully translated Spanish version of its website in an effort to better reach every personal injury accident victim in the South Florida area. Language barriers do not prevent someone from having rights worth upholding, and that is why SteinLaw continues striving to offer council and consultation in Spanish for any Florida client in need. With their main office located in the heart of Miami-Dade County, Hispanic and Latin culture is a part of their work culture as well.
"We want every personal injury victim to feel they have an advocate that speaks to and for them," said Brandon Stein, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of SteinLaw. "We did not feel only offering to speak with clients in Spanish was enough. It is important that our firm offers knowledge and understanding to distressed Spanish speaking victims regardless of whether or not they reach out to us directly."
The Spanish version of SteinLaw's site offers many of the same functionalities as the English version, such as the signature case evaluator that can help victims immediately determine if they have a potential claim. By offering simple information such as where an injury occurred, what caused the injury, and the severity of the incident; visitors can determine the eligibility of their case before requesting a custom evaluation from a SteinLaw Spanish lawyer.
Each of SteinLaw's major practice area pages now have a corresponding Spanish version as well that outlines all the same critical information victims should know regarding their incident and case. Site visitors will find facts and legal knowledge surrounding personal injury cases including:
- Car Crash (Accidente Automovilístico)
- Death (Muerte)
- Commercial Premises Liability (Responsabilidad De Locales Comerciales)
- Slips, Trips, and Falls (Resbalones, Tropiezos Y Caídas)
- Negligent Security (Seguridad Negligente)
- Work Accidents (Accidentes De Trabajo)
Additionally, visitors can also access an array of satisfactory reviews from other Spanish speaking clients across social media. SteinLaw Abogados de Lesiones can be easily accessed by visiting https://www.steinlaw.com/es/, or via the top right corner of the existing SteinLaw homepage.
About SteinLaw
In addition to being the best choice for Florida personal injury Spanish lawyers, SteinLaw has reliably represented clients across the South Florida community from Miami to Tampa for years.
At SteinLaw, personal injury victims are a name, and not a number. Clients are afforded the ability to contact their attorney directly via telephone in order to achieve a level of comfort and reliability in the handling of any case. SteinLaw also views maximum recovery for a case in the very literal sense, meaning significant compensation for a loss. Brandon Stein—along with the entire SteinLaw team—is dedicated to obtaining that maximum level of recovery for any case.
Contact SteinLaw today to schedule a personalized case evaluation for yourself or a loved one.
Media Contact
George Eisner, SteinLaw, 877-783-4652, bstein@steinlaw.com
SOURCE SteinLaw