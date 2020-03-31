CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Central City Productions, Inc. the producers of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards brings you an uplifting and encouraging two-hour musical special, The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope.
Executive producer Don Jackson stated, "During this unprecedented crises, we produced a special to uplift the country with Gospel Music performances that inspire hope from the many artists who have gifted us with their songs of inspiration from our Stellar Awards library over the past 34 years."
Hosted by multiple Stellar and Grammy-award winning artist, Kirk Franklin, the Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special features songs of from previous Stellar Awards classic performances by: Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Michelle Williams featuring Beyonce' and Kelly Rowland, Marvin Sapp, Lecrae, Canton Jones, Da' T.R.U.T.H., Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Brian Courtney Wilson, Patti LaBelle, Ricky Dillard, Karen Clark Sheard, VaShawn Mitchell, Sarah Reeves, Jonathan Butler, Tramaine Hawkins, Travis Greene, Dottie Peoples and Israel Houghton.
The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Special will air around the country in broadcast syndication from April 11 through May 24 in more than 216 markets and on Bounce TV on May 24th at 12PM EST (noon). Visit www.stellarawards.com. for a complete list of airdates.
The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special leads up to the live taping of the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.
STELLAR AWARDS: MUSIC OF HOPE SPECIAL (Top 55 Markets)
Market
Station
AFF
Date
Time
Atlanta, GA
WATL
MNT
4/12/2020
8:00 PM
Augusta-Aiken, GA
ERDW
CBS
4/26/2020
8:00 AM
Baltimore, MD
WBFF
CW
5/16/2020
2:00 PM
Baton Rouge, LA
WBRL
CW
4/12/2020
12:00 PM
Birmingham (Ann and Tusc), AL
WABM
MNT
4/26/2020
7:00 PM
Charleston, SC
WCIV
ABC
4/25/2020
6:00 PM
Charlotte, NC
WBTV
CBS
4/26/2020
12:00 PM
Chicago, IL
WGN
CW
4/26/2020
2:00 PM
Cincinnati, OH
WXIX
FOX
4/19/2020
3:00 PM
Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH
WGGN
IND
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
Columbia, SC
WACH
FOX
4/12/2020
2:00 PM
Columbus, OH
WCSN
IND
4/12/2020
8:00 PM
Denver, CO
KHGS
IND
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
Detroit, MI
WKBD
CW
4/12/2020
1:00 PM
Greenvlle-Spart-Ashevll-And, SC
WYCW
CW
4/18/2020
2:30 PM
Hartford & New Haven, CT
WCTX
MNT
4/18/2020
4:00 PM
Houston, TX
KTXH
MNT
5/10/2020
12:00 PM
Kansas City, MO
KMCI
IND
4/25/2020
2:00 PM
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AK
KLRT/KASN
CW/FOX
4/25/2020
2:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA
KCOP
MNT
5/3/2020
3:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA
KTTV
FOX
5/17/2020
1:00 PM
Macon, GA
WMAZ
CBS
4/26/2020
12:00 PM
Memphis, TN
WLMT
CW
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
Miami, FL
WPLG
ABC
4/12/2020
1:00PM
Milwaukee, WI
WVTV
CW
4/12/2020
4:00 PM
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
KSTP
ABC
4/18/2020
1:00 AM
Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL
WCTU
IND
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL
WALA
FOX
4/12/2020
3:00 PM
Montgomery-Selma, AL
WNCF
ABC
4/19/2020
12:00 PM
Nashville, TN
WTVF
CBS
4/26/2020
11:00 AM
New Orleans, LA
WNOL
CW
5/2/2020
8:00 PM
New York, NY
WWOR
MNT
5/2/2020
6:00 PM
Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt-Nws, VA
WVBT
FOX
5/10/2020
3:00 PM
Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt-Nws,VA
WVBT
FOX
4/12/2020
3:00 PM
Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn, FL
WRDQ
IND
4/18/2020
2:00 PM
Philadelphia, PA
WPSG
CW
4/11/2020
2:00 PM
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle), NC
WTVD
ABC
4/19/2020
11:30 AM
Richmond-Petersburg, VA
WRLH
FOX
4/12/2020
2:00 PM
Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto, CA
KMSX
IND
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
San Francisco-Oak-San Jose, CA
KTLN
IND
4/19/2020
1:00 PM
St. Louis, MO
KPLR
CW
5/10/2020
2:00 PM
Tallahassee-Thomasville, FL
WCTV
CBS
4/19/2020
12:00 PM
Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota), FL
WTOG
CW
4/18/2020
12:00 PM
Washington, DC
WUSA-D2
Bounce
4/12/2020
12:00 PM
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL
WTVX
CW
4/12/2020
1:00 PM
(VISIT STELLARAWARDS.COM FOR MARKETS 56 PLUS)