Central_City_Productions_Music_of_Hope.jpg

Music of Hope hosted by Kirk Franklin

 By Central City Productions, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Central City Productions, Inc. the producers of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards brings you an uplifting and encouraging two-hour musical special, The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope.

Executive producer Don Jackson stated, "During this unprecedented crises, we produced a special to uplift the country with Gospel Music performances that inspire hope from the many artists who have gifted us with their songs of inspiration from our Stellar Awards library over the past 34 years."

Hosted by multiple Stellar and Grammy-award winning artist, Kirk Franklin, the Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special features songs of from previous Stellar Awards classic performances by: Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Michelle Williams featuring Beyonce' and Kelly Rowland, Marvin Sapp, Lecrae, Canton Jones, Da' T.R.U.T.H., Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Brian Courtney Wilson, Patti LaBelle, Ricky Dillard, Karen Clark Sheard, VaShawn Mitchell, Sarah Reeves, Jonathan Butler, Tramaine Hawkins, Travis Greene, Dottie Peoples and Israel Houghton.

The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Special will air around the country in broadcast syndication from April 11 through May 24 in more than 216 markets and on Bounce TV on May 24th at 12PM EST (noon). Visit www.stellarawards.com. for a complete list of airdates.

﻿The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special leads up to the live taping of the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

STELLAR AWARDS:  MUSIC OF HOPE SPECIAL (Top 55 Markets)

 Market

Station

AFF

Date

 Time

Atlanta, GA

WATL

MNT

4/12/2020

8:00 PM

Augusta-Aiken, GA

ERDW

CBS

4/26/2020

8:00 AM

Baltimore, MD

WBFF

CW

5/16/2020

2:00 PM

Baton Rouge, LA

WBRL

CW

4/12/2020

12:00 PM

Birmingham (Ann and Tusc), AL

WABM

MNT

4/26/2020

7:00 PM

Charleston, SC

WCIV

ABC

4/25/2020

6:00 PM

Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CBS

4/26/2020

12:00 PM

Chicago, IL

WGN

CW

4/26/2020

2:00 PM

Cincinnati, OH

WXIX

FOX

4/19/2020

3:00 PM

Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH

WGGN

IND

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

Columbia, SC

WACH

FOX

4/12/2020

2:00 PM

Columbus, OH

WCSN

IND

4/12/2020

8:00 PM

Denver, CO

KHGS

IND

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

Detroit, MI

WKBD

CW

4/12/2020

1:00 PM

Greenvlle-Spart-Ashevll-And, SC

WYCW

CW

4/18/2020

2:30 PM

Hartford & New Haven, CT

WCTX

MNT

4/18/2020

4:00 PM

Houston, TX

KTXH

MNT

5/10/2020

12:00 PM

Kansas City, MO

KMCI

IND

4/25/2020

2:00 PM

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AK

KLRT/KASN

CW/FOX

4/25/2020

2:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA

KCOP

MNT

5/3/2020

3:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA

KTTV

FOX

5/17/2020

1:00 PM

Macon, GA

WMAZ

CBS

4/26/2020

12:00 PM

Memphis, TN

WLMT

CW

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

Miami, FL

WPLG

ABC

4/12/2020

1:00PM

Milwaukee, WI

WVTV

CW

4/12/2020

4:00 PM

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

KSTP

ABC

4/18/2020

1:00 AM

Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL

WCTU

IND

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL

WALA

FOX

4/12/2020

3:00 PM

Montgomery-Selma, AL

WNCF

ABC

4/19/2020

12:00 PM

Nashville, TN

WTVF

CBS

4/26/2020

11:00 AM

New Orleans, LA

WNOL

CW

5/2/2020

8:00 PM

New York, NY

WWOR

MNT

5/2/2020

6:00 PM

Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt-Nws, VA

WVBT

FOX

5/10/2020

3:00 PM

Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt-Nws,VA

WVBT

FOX

4/12/2020

3:00 PM

Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn, FL

WRDQ

IND

4/18/2020

2:00 PM

Philadelphia, PA

WPSG

CW

4/11/2020

2:00 PM

Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle), NC

WTVD

ABC

4/19/2020

11:30 AM

Richmond-Petersburg, VA

WRLH

FOX

4/12/2020

2:00 PM

Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto, CA

KMSX

IND

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

San Francisco-Oak-San Jose, CA

KTLN

IND

4/19/2020

1:00 PM

St. Louis, MO

KPLR

CW

5/10/2020

2:00 PM

Tallahassee-Thomasville, FL

WCTV

CBS

4/19/2020

12:00 PM

Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota), FL

WTOG

CW

4/18/2020

12:00 PM

Washington, DC

WUSA-D2

Bounce

4/12/2020

12:00 PM

West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL

WTVX

CW

4/12/2020

1:00 PM

(VISIT STELLARAWARDS.COM FOR MARKETS 56 PLUS)

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.