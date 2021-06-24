NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Lynch announces the "Stephen Lynch: The Time Machine Tour" for 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 AM local time.
The tour will consist of new songs from his upcoming Time Machine album, due sometime in 2022, as well as fan favorites from My Old Heart, Lion, A Little Bit Special, The Craig Machine and Superhero. "Probably nothing from 3 Balloons because that record sucks balls," Lynch says.
Lynch also promises to make up canceled dates from his aborted 2020 tour and all tickets from those shows will be honored. For shows that include meet-and-greets, participants will be required to have proof of vaccination or wear a full hazmat suit.
More cities will be added for the second leg, and European and Australian tours are being planned as well.
See the full list of tour dates for the first leg of the tour below. For more information, please visit: www.stephenlynch.com/tour
Stephen Lynch: The Time Machine Tour:
August 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
August 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
August 21- Chicago, IL @ Park West
August 27- Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre
August 28 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
September 9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
September 10 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
September 11 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
September 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
September 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
September 24 - Denver, CO @Summit Theatre
September 30 - Buffalo, NY @ Babeville- Asbury Hall
October 1 - Albany, NY @ The Swyer Theatre at The Egg
October 2 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
October 14 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
October 15 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery
October 16 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
October 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
October 22 -Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 23 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 24 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
November 11 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
November 12 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
November 13 -Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
November 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
November 20 -New York, NY @ Sony Hall
