CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, and Incendium, a multi-faceted production company known for an array of animation, comic books, toys, and video games, announced today the availability of a new limited edition pinball machine celebrating the world's greatest illustrated magazine, Heavy Metal. The Heavy Metal pinball machine will be available exclusively from www.incendium.online.
The Heavy Metal pinball machine commemorates the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, which has been running since 1977 and inspired the 1981 animated movie of the same name. An exclusive variant cover edition of issue 300 will be included with every machine. Heavy Metal is working with Incendium as a premier licensing partner to align with premium brands and their products.
"Sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and metal collide in this first-ever pinball machine. This is our most ambitious Heavy Metal product yet. We couldn't be more proud of the result and we're hugely grateful for the support from Stern Pinball and Heavy Metal in bringing this amazing machine into existence," said Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium.
"Gamifying The Heavy Metal ethos into this timeless machine is a testament to Incendium's understanding of Heavy Metal's vision. I couldn't be more excited about this product, and all of the other speciality items we have on our upcoming slate." added Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal.
The original art created for the Heavy Metal pinball machine art pays tribute to characters and worlds from the magazine's storied history. New additions from its upcoming publications join this shared universe for the first time. Gameplay revolves around the warrior heroine, Taarna and the undead tailgunner, Nelson. Both, will speak for the first time ever, supporting the in-game narrative.
The pinball machine soundtrack will feature original recordings from Sebastian Bach, and Brendon Small, in addition to iconic tracks from the Heavy Metal movie original soundtrack including Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, and more.
This limited edition pinball machine is built to order and only available this year, 2020. The Heavy Metal pinball machine features cabinet armor in the unique color changing galaxy black metallic with all original art, figures of Taarna and Nelson that light up, custom art blades and a limited edition, hand numbered issue of Heavy Metal #300 with a variant cover.
Pricing and Availability:
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:
MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.
Limited Edition Model: $7999
Heavy Metal pinball machines are available from www.incendium.online and select authorised Stern Pinball dealers.
About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.
Recent Stern Pinball titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.
About Incendium:
Founded in 2006, Incendium is a multi-faceted production company known for an array of animation, comic books, toys, and video games. Driven by our team's passion for Myths, Monsters, and Metal, the brand embraces the 80s and 90s counterculture with a contemporary twist. For more information, please visit www.incendium.online.
About Heavy Metal:
First published in 1977, Heavy Metal, the world's foremost illustrated fantasy magazine, explores fantastic and surrealistic worlds, alternate realities, science-fiction, and horror in the present and future. Writers and illustrators from around the world take you to places you never dreamed existed. Heavy Metal was the first magazine to bring European legends, Moebius, Tanino Liberatore, Philippe Druillet, Enki Bilal, Pepe Moreno, and Philippe Caza to the U.S. as well as showcasing American superstars Richard Corben, Jim Steranko, and Berni Wrightson. The magazine continues to showcase amazing new talent and allows established creators to have "carte blanche." Heavy Metal magazine is now published six times per year. Most issues feature one or two serialized graphic novels, several short stories, and two art galleries. Recent creators have featured Grant Morrison, Stephen King, Bart Sears, Tim Seeley, and Kevin Eastman. With new CEO Matt Medney and newly appointed Publisher and Chief Creative Overlord, David Erwin, at the helm, Heavy Metal promises to continue Heavy Metal's legacy as the leader in cutting-edge science fiction, fantasy, and horror storytelling. For more information, please visit www.HeavyMetal.com
Media Contact:
Meghan Jones
meghan@rebelliouspr.com