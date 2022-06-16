MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Manilow is currently on tour in the U.K. For tour dates in the U.K. and the U.S., please visit www.barrymanilow.com.
"The US and UK have something in common. We love democracy. We love freedom. We love Ukraine. Let Freedom Ring!" – Barry Manilow
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stiletto-entertainment-presents-barry-manilow-tonight-at-manchesters-sold-out-ao-arena-301570099.html
SOURCE STILETTO Entertainment