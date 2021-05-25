SAN ANTONIO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced the launch of AccessB2B, a new division focused on empowering B2B marketing and sales teams to reach revenue growth goals.
Through a powerful combination of data and activation platforms, the dedicated unit is fortified with a first-of-its-kind identity marketing and sales B2B platform. The B2B self-service platform, called Demand Exchange (DX), is a single solution to onboard and enrich CRM data, build addressable audience segments with Stirista data and activate against them using B2B Display, ABM, CTV or email.
"The B2B marketing landscape has dramatically changed in the last 12 months with buyers' behaviors changing, and business models rapidly moving to the digital world so marketers need data-centric solutions that are simplistic yet give them the insights needed to connect in the right channel with the right buyer," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. "As individual and corporate identities have morphed into one, our identity graph powers DX to help increase onboarding rates to tie offline data to online identifiers."
Added Salary.com's Vice President of Marketing Mary Crogan, "Salary.com loves partnering with Stirista to utilize their B2B data to help bolster our expansive company directory. Stirista is a great and easy company to work with and we value the partnership."
AccessB2B allows B2B marketers to dive deeper to identify buying decision makers from an identity graph of 40M multifaceted professional personas and more than 22M individual business locations. With this comprehensive business intelligence, organizations can perform large scale targeting or hyper-focused ABM campaigns with Stirista's email and digital activation solutions that drive revenue through high-value leads.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
