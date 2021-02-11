VALLEJO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STLR Entertainment announces its first Social Distance Concert Series presentation featuring Grammy Nominated Andre Thierry and His Accordion Soul Band on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. on livestream Pay-Per-View. Andre and his Accordion Soul Band will play original songs. STLR Entertainment will donate a portion of the profits from this event to the Lupus Foundation of America and the Agape Foster Family Agency. STLR Entertainment presents the Social Distance Concert Services to provide audiences five-star entertainment and enable musicians the opportunity to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
STLR Entertainment assembled a world-class team to bring this five-star performance to Zydeco audiences. Understanding "Entertainment is Necessary," STLR has pioneered how to provide a Five-Star Entertainment concert experience in a digital platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are available on the following websites: Stellar Tickets, Goldstar, Eventbrite, and STLR's website.
Andre Thierry, a "Grammy Nominated" performing artist, and one of Zydeco's most popular performers, is highly regarded in the music industry. As Zydeco's increasingly popular performer, "Andre Thierry and his Accordion Soul" wows audiences everywhere. As he infuses his propelling party music with strains of Soul and R&B, audiences continue dancing well after the music stops! Andre is a leading-edge multi-talented entertainer true to his culture and the love of music. Andre's French Creole heritage is deeply rooted in Louisiana although he was born and raised in Richmond, California. At an incredibly young age, he embarked on a path with distinct knowledge and extraordinary talents. For more information about this amazingly talented young man, go to his Bio Page: https://stlrentertainment.com/andre-thierry/
STLR Entertainment began operations 2016. STLR Entertainment is headquartered in Vallejo, CA and is growing rapidly. Our mission is to deliver five-star performances to audiences in venues, festivals, and concerts. STLR Entertainment and its vendors, contractors and strategic partners have joined together to create these crowd-pleasing, Five-Star Social Distance Concert Series. STLR Entertainment provides the Social Distancing Concert Series and the Master Mentor Interactive Program™, an artist-in-residency program that renown performing artists educate students with their musical techniques and thought processing. STLR Entertainment is committed to satisfy the entertainment needs of audiences who enjoy great music.
