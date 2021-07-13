BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClipStock, the media platform that was ranked as a top five stock footage resource in 2020, continues to gain visibility with the win of multiple Telly awards for their social video promotion "Beastmode". Winning in the Media & Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and "Use of Stock Footage" categories, ClipStock's creatives behind the spot executed all aspects of the segment's production from concept to completion.
Filmed over one day in 2020, lensed by ClipStock's staff, the segment was intended to demonstrate the power of ClipStock's diverse and innovative in-house creative team by cultivating a truly exhilarating network-quality segment created entirely from footage shot by their staff and available to members. Each shot utilized in the creation of the final segment is available to download to anyone who is currently signed up with the ClipStock platform.
Said COO Tim Visser, "Our entire royalty-free stock video, music and SFX library is available to members for a single annual subscription fee… with no upcharges. Our Mission is to build the industry's largest exclusive digital library that is affordable, simple, and truly all-inclusive. One Price. No up-charges. Unlimited downloads. That's our promise."
ClipStock is continuing to broaden their library by adding new stock video, graphics, music and SFX on a weekly basis. All ClipStock members have access to unlimited downloads across all categories for one yearly membership fee.
ClipStock's creative team will continue to develop new and innovative online content using solely imagery and music found only on their platform.
To learn more about ClipStock, please visit http://www.ClipStock.com in order to start a free trial.
