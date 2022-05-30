NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stock Music Market size is expected to grow by USD 452.89 billion with a YOY growth of 5.65% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the subscription model will fuel the growth of the stock music market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers Stock Music Market segmentations by the following:
- License model- RF and RM
- The royalty-free (RF) category will gain considerable market share in stock music. The right to use copyright works without paying royalties or licence fees is referred to as RF. The introduction of RF music has made it possible to employ lawful music in video and sound-based creations. It has given producers legal access to a wide range of musical content, eliminating the need to use illegally copied music. RF music is also less expensive than RM music. The segment's rise is fueled by the low cost of RF music.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is a major stock music market. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in Europe and MEA.
- Over the projection period, the presence of various music publishers and music streaming service providers will aid the expansion of the stock music industry in North America.
Stock Music Market Dynamics
Market Driver
The growing popularity of the subscription model will propel the stock music market to new heights. Stock music subscriptions are based on the application. Integration of music streaming apps with social media platforms like YouTube has boosted the demand for music subscriptions. Vendors that offer stock music provide audio tracks based on customer demand and set prices according to the use of music.
Market Trend
The stock music market will rise because of the increasing adoption of digital music. The ease of accessing and downloading songs via the Internet is one of the main reasons for the growing popularity of digital music. The growth of many mobile applications and websites has increased the number of people who listen to digital music. Because of the Internet's widespread availability and low cost, more people are listening to digital music on their mobile devices.
Stock Music Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.90%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 452.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Japan, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., and The Music Bed LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Stock Music Market Segmentation
- License Model
- RF
- RM
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Stock Music Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Artlist Ltd.
- Audio Network Ltd.
- Bensound
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Epidemic Sound AB
- Footage Firm Inc.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- The Music Bed LLC
Stock Music Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock music market report covers the following areas:
- Stock Music Market size
- Stock Music Market trends
- Stock Music Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising adoption of the subscription model as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.
