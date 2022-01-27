OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stonebridge Consulting (Stonebridge), an operations optimization consultancy dedicated to the energy industry, today announced the launch of EnBalance™, the culmination of years of energy volumetrics experience that provides producers with a proven playbook of volumetric best practices and business optimization accelerators. For energy companies who face ever increasing data volumes and measurement complexity without the specialized skillsets to continuously manage it, EnBalance provides an all-inclusive opportunity to orchestrate the flow of production accounting data, balance sales volumes, maximize revenue, and optimize asset performance.
"In the digital oilfield, custody transfer and the multitude of volume measurement points, SCADA, and production accounting data collectively represent an operator's cash register, so if any of this is out of balance the producer is losing a lot of money," said Amy Moore, Vice President at Stonebridge. "All of this digital accounting infrastructure requires continuous balancing, calibration, and validation to accurately book revenue, yet the vast majority of E&P companies lack the specialized skillsets and resources, which is where Stonebridge adds such tremendous value by solving volumetric data management challenges at any scale," she stated.
Liquids and natural gas volumes measured at the wellsite are directly linked to an energy company's revenue, making it imperative for accurate, timely, and reliable measurement and reporting. However, accompanying the digital transformation of the oilfield are increasing numbers of flow meters, lease automated custody transfer (LACT) units, and production volumes that must be validated and calibrated, yet many energy companies struggle to keep pace, putting revenue at risk and preventing a clear view of lease operating expenses.
Joshua Hicks, Stonebridge's lead EnBalance consultant, commented, "we have been assisting oil & gas companies for years in building volumetric operational excellence and our new EnBalance service line is the latest evolution that underscores the growing need to ensure accurate oil, gas, and NGL production accounting in an expanding digital oilfield as well as ensure measurement data integrity wherever volume data is collected in the broader energy mix, including wind and solar."
Leveraging Stonebridge's extensive knowledge of production optimization, volumetric data management, and software solutions available in the market, EnBalance enables a proactive approach to volume monitoring and creates new operational efficiencies by aligning production processes in the field and back office. This approach enables operators to maximize market prices, enforce consistent volumetric measurements and composition analysis procedures, eliminate overpayment of third-party purchasers, ensure SOX and AGA compliance with auditable data, and reduce nomination and imbalance penalties through more accurate daily production projections. What's more, by assisting energy companies with volumetric technology implementation, business process optimization, and ongoing support, EnBalance reduces asset downtime from shut-ins or catastrophic equipment failure while enabling field staff to optimize daily well routes and prioritize asset improvement activities.
Founded by former Parsley Energy executives with a track record of successfully starting and scaling oil & gas operations, Greenlake Energy set out from day one to become a digital operator of the future that leverages data and automation to monitor assets by exception, prioritize production optimization opportunities, and sustainably grow with a lean and nimble team. Even as the company drilled its first well, Greenlake Energy wanted to future proof operations with cloud-based, best-of-breed field operations technology for capturing field data and managing production accounting at scale. Greenlake Energy selected Stonebridge's EnBalance advisory to guide its technology selection and position the company to meet its growth objectives.
"Greenlake has embraced a unique 'greenfield' opportunity in our industry to establish a net new digital ecosystem built on best of breed solutions. The Stonebridge team added tremendous value leading our business through a comprehensive evaluation for production accounting, SCADA and field data capture. The process framework, collaboration and vendor communication struck the perfect balance for our organization. Greenlake has adopted a modern operator, 100% cloud first strategy intending to avoid many legacy E&P technology challenges. Stonebridge immediately aligned toward our vision and became an invaluable partner guiding us through a critical vendor selection process. The outcome was on target and directly supported our intelligent operations strategy." - Rob Hembree, VP of Technology at Greenlake Energy
A case study is available detailing Stonebridge's volumetric software vendor selection process at Greenlake Energy. To view the report, please visit https://www.sbconsulting.com/case-studies/volumetric-software-vendor-selection-at-greenlake-energy.
Stonebridge Consulting, a Sierra Digital company, delivers operational excellence to the energy industry, backed by 100% domain focus, deep expertise, and reusable project IP and solution accelerators. The firm helps customers deliver projects faster, generating measurable improvements in operational efficiency, and saving delivery time and costs by as much as 50%. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the firm maintains offices in Houston, Denver, Tulsa, and Sydney, Australia.
