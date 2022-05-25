Gabb Wireless customers get enterprise-grade security, privacy, durability with the Storj decentralized storage network
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storj, one of the fastest growing decentralized cloud object storage companies, today announced a partnership with Gabb Wireless, the leading company in providing safe mobile tech for kids, to enable mobile backups for Gabb Wireless users.
The partnership with Storj will provide Gabb Wireless customers seamless backups of their mobile data to Gabb Cloud™ introduced today. Customers will get automatic protection for kids' photos, videos, contacts, and settings stored on Gabb phones. This service ensures that all their data can be backed up and easily and quickly restored when replacing or upgrading their Gabb Phone.
Data privacy and identity protection for kids is paramount for parents. While many centralized clouds mine customer data for advertising, Storj is architected specifically to protect against data snooping and ransomware. When data is uploaded to the Storj network, it is encrypted, encoded for redundancy, and stored across a network of nodes worldwide. All data is encrypted at rest with unique keys. There is no single point of failure and no central trove of sensitive data for would-be hackers or advertisers to mine. This makes the system difficult for both traditional and ransomware attackers to compromise. Storj, powering Gabb Cloud, helps keep kids' data, photos, and contacts private.
"Protecting kids with safe technology in a digital world is critical. Storj and Gabb Wireless share a common value and mission - to give customers better control of their data, while keeping it private and secure," said Ben Golub, CEO of Storj. "With Gabb Cloud, powered by Storj, Gabb parents can be assured that their kids' data is seamlessly and automatically safe, encrypted, backed up and secure."
"Providing safe technology solutions for children also means protecting their data," said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. "Gabb Cloud will give both kids and parents alike peace of mind, no matter what might happen to their device."
For more information on the Storj approach check out how Storj works.
About Storj
Storj is a leader in decentralized cloud object storage. Built for developers, architects, and IT ops professionals, Storj delivers blazingly fast, CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, enterprise-grade durability, and better security with no vendor lock-in and no single points of failure. Storj meets the leading-edge privacy and sustainability demands for traditional use cases, Web3 and dApps. Easily integrated into any existing stack with S3 compatibility, Storj is architected as a trustless globally distributed network that utilizes existing excess storage capacity making performance, privacy, resiliency available to any size organization, at ⅕ to 1/20 the price of hyperscalers. Storj stores multiple petabytes and has petabyte-scale enterprise and Web3 customers like Pocket Network, the Boonji Project, University of Edinburgh, and CIMMYT. STORJ is an ERC-20 token, used as an exchange of value across its network of storage providers.
About Gabb Wireless
Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology solutions for families. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among youth, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. For each step of kids' development, Gabb offers products that keep families connected, give kids freedom and provide parents peace of mind.
