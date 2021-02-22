SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, a leader in delivering VDI, Cloud, and IoT endpoint solutions, today is pleased to announce the company has named Jim Thames as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development. Thames, previously with Alchemy Technology Group, will be responsible for Stratodesk's global alliances with system integrators and software vendor relationships, while also managing Stratodesk's existing strategic relationships.
In his new role, Thames will be charged with all facets of the company's partnership efforts including developing relationships with critical partners and crafting integration and partner enablement strategies. "Stratodesk already has thousands of customers in many industries and that number is growing year-over-year. Building our partnership channel will help not only with our continued growth but also will help ensure that our current and future customers have the most robust EUC solution on the market," said Thames.
Jim brings a unique perspective to Stratodesk with his knowledge of channel, manufacturer, and customer ecosystems. He has developed a passion for identifying and solving customer challenges and has a "customer first" commitment that has made him a trusted advisor for many companies over the years. Thames brings over 25 years of technology industry experience to the Stratodesk including many years in virtualization and EUC. Thames experience also includes working for manufacturers such as Citrix, RSA, AppSense and Unidesk.
"As Stratodesk's growth continues to ramp, it is perfect timing for us to be adding a proven leader like Jim Thames to drive strategic partnerships with organizations that can lead to more revenue and happier customers," said Emanuel Pirker, Stratodesk's Founder and CEO. "We've done a great job over the last decade, building dozens of partnerships in the hardware and software space, helping serve customers' needing solutions to fit their unique needs. Jim's extensive experience will help continue to develop our partnerships and enhance their growth."
While building existing strategic partnerships, Jim will also work on activating new ones across all verticals and platforms with a focus on aggressively expanding relationships with large VDI providers.
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware-agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. It increases endpoint security, simplifies user experience, and allows customers to maximize the benefits of their existing desktop hardware through PC conversion. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company with offices located across the United States, Europe, and Russia.
