SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced plans to dedicate additional resources to the Florida market to accelerate growth in the region. The company remains headquartered in the Chicago area but is looking to make more connections and expand its existing client base in Florida.

Stratosphere's IT consulting and trusted advisor services allow companies to avoid the often time-intensive and costly shopping-around process of looking for new IT solutions and efficiently identify best-in-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity products and services.

"While we're still focused on serving our clients in the Chicago area and other parts of the country, we're excited to grow our business in Florida," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "The state has become a popular destination for corporations and tech workers alike, and we're looking to seize the opportunities available there to take on new clients."

The company's Florida office can serve businesses in Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hialeah, Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, and Cape Coral, among other cities.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

