ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming Global CEO Richard Oesterreicher announced today the appointment of Brandon Farley as its new SVP & Chief Revenue Officer.
An experienced strategy and revenue generation executive, Farley has spent his career leading and working for disruptive technology companies. His experience includes leadership roles at Adobe, SmartRoom, and EzGov. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer of FanBeat, a leading live-action sports gaming company.
Oesterreicher shared, "Brandon is a perfect fit for the CRO role at Streaming Global. His experience and relationships in sports, media, and technology will help our Company achieve an aggressive growth trajectory."
As CRO, Farley will identify new revenue opportunities and pioneer new markets for the company. He will also oversee the performance, strategy and alignment of the sales, marketing, and business development departments within Streaming Global.
"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Streaming Global," said Farley. "The company has reinvented the way media will be delivered, and the value we can bring to customers will be unparalleled."
With an evident need for a more efficient delivery solution in the live sports streaming and sports betting industries, Farley brings valuable experience and veteran leadership to further accelerate the growth of Streaming Global and help the company redefine the way media is delivered worldwide.
About Streaming Global: Streaming Global has reinvented the way live streaming is delivered making it ideal for streaming 24/7 OTT channels and live events with single and multi-stream content. The Streaming Global patented and patent-pending technology turns any simple cloud storage server into an ultra-fast live-streaming server. This enables live, OTT, social, and on-demand streaming with global scalability over existing cloud providers, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and private/custom clouds, with a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, perfect for growing an OTT business.
