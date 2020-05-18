NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 25,000 individuals, including displaced workers and students, have now discovered their strengths thanks to a new campaign launched by HR Tech firm, Cappfinity.
Designed to help people around the world build resilience and support others through the current crisis, the initiative provided free access to Strengths Profile and was followed by webinars to help those who are new to strengths put their knowledge into action to do more of what they love.
Building on this foundation, Cappfinity, with the support of New York Times best-selling author and workplace expert, Lindsey Pollak, have launched #2020Strong, a new initiative designed to help the Class of 2020 and employers of entry-level talent as they navigate an uncertain future.
Cappfinity has extended their offer of free Strengths Profiles, including the digital career guide, to Class of 2020 graduates and students, and the company will also be sharing expert insight from industry leaders on the shape of things to come as well as their strengths expertise, through a series of webinars and a range of digital content.
Lindsey Pollak spoke about the challenges for the Class of 2020:
"The impact of the pandemic on graduate hiring is undeniable; many graduating students will have had offers rescinded and are now being forced to rethink their options. We want to step up and provide support by giving graduates the tools they need to take positive steps forward and open up new opportunities. Understanding strengths is a great starting point for new graduates, especially in the current environment – helping them to find what they can do and love to do and increasing their confidence and self-esteem."
Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley, explained the valuable support that will be available to employers:
"While many businesses are still in survival mode, employers are starting to focus on the future and reassess talent requirements to support recovery. The post-pandemic world of work may look very different and through #2020Strong we want to support employers as they rebuild their workforces and look to a virtual future, by sharing expert insight from talent leaders across the globe, alongside our practical advice on strengths-based hiring."
Class of 2020 graduates can access their free Strengths Profile here and businesses who would like to find out more can stay up-to-date on #2020Strong and register to find out first about our research findings by visiting www.2020strong.global.
