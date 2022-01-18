GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stride Rite, the premium children's footwear brand of Vida Shoes International, announced the launch of its new website at striderite.com in partnership with digital agency, CQL. The new Stride Rite website offers an industry leading digital experience built on Shopify Plus, featuring creative redesign, mobile responsiveness, enhanced search and personalization, streamlined checkout, and scalability for the brand's future growth.
"This initiative with Stride Rite began with a 'blue sky' exploration, envisioning the future of Stride Rite and reimagining the digital experience. To bring that vision to reality, Stride Rite needed to make a substantial investment in technology and development staff or reevaluate their platform," says Scott Robertson, CQL's Managing Director. "The replatform to Shopify Plus allowed Stride Rite to shift from a CTO mentality focused around development and technology to a CMO approach, focusing their time and budget on marketing, conversion optimization, and customer experience design that drives revenue."
Stride Rite's new site showcases a transformative redesign, a new navigation taxonomy streamlined for conversion, and mobile optimization. With the integration of Searchspring, striderite.com offers rich search features, product recommendations based on browsing data and order history, and individualized content experience with Searchspring's personalization platform. To unify Stride Rite's product data, Salsify was used to provide a centralized point of truth for product information for the website and marketplaces The new website empowers the Stride Rite team to manage content, launch marketing campaigns, maintain product data, and add features to the site through drag-and-drop interfaces.
"During our long-term partnership with CQL, Stride Rite's wish list of digital features - such as mobile responsiveness, PDP & Checkout optimization, multi-site and internationalization - was growing rapidly, but so was our technical complexity and expenses to implement the changes. Stride Rite's newly launched tech stack, designed for future growth and stability, lowers our total cost of ownership significantly and empowers our eCommerce teams to focus on content, marketing, and acquisition to cultivate deeper relationships with our customers," says Brian McManus, Executive Vice President, Vida Shoes International.
Stride Rite's new website can be viewed at striderite.com.
About Stride Rite
Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on t and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 25+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
About Shopify Plus
Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit shopify.com.
About Searchspring
Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds' most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.
About Salsify
Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, CocaCola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge. For more information, visit salsify.com.
