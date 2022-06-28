A new and modern pedal platform enables updates to six of their popular pedals
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strymon Engineering (http://www.strymon.net), the respected manufacturer of premium products for the guitar and Eurorack markets, today announced the release of a new and modern pedal platform that features six new pedals. The new pedals - DIG, Flint, El Capistan, Deco, Lex and blueSky - are updated versions of some of Strymon's most popular models, and now feature a USB-C connection for updating firmware and MIDI communication, a TRS MIDI jack for bidirectional MIDI communication, full stereo inputs and outputs with a rear-panel Mono/Stereo switch, a premium JFET input circuit for the ultimate in tone and touch response, robust MIDI implementation allowing MIDI clock sync and onboard storage for up to 300 presets, and a powerful new ARM processor that has more power and consumes less energy than previous iterations. The user interface for each pedal has also been updated to provide easier and deeper control of important parameters, allowing users to get to their favorite (and undiscovered) sounds faster and easier than ever before.
"We know that all of these pedals have a large and dedicated fan base", said Dave Freuhling, Strymon co-founder and chief firmware guru. "So it was important that the improvements and updates we worked on didn't take away from what made them so popular in the first place". Strymon's Head of Marketing Sean Halley continues, "everything we changed was done for a reason, because the goal was not only to add some modern features that customers have been repeatedly asking for, but also to make sure that all six pedals are much easier to use. At the end of the day these pedals can recreate all of the sounds that were previously available in the original versions, but now they sound and feel better, are far more powerful and flexible, and are ultimately easier to use than we could have hoped when each model was originally released."
DIG, Deco, El Capistan and blueSky have a new street price of $379 US, and Lex and Flint now street for $349. The pedals are available directly from Strymon and a select group of dealers worldwide.
Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found HERE. For additional information please check out Strymon's website, and please contact marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.
About Strymon: Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and made in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping these players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.
